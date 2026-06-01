Who’s running in Iowa's primary? Your voter guide for the June 2 election

The 2026 primary election is Tuesday.

Iowans who register to vote as a Republican or Democrat can cast their ballots on June 2 at their polling place. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can register or reregister with a different party at the polls on Election Day.

This election, voters can weigh in on who they think their party's nominee should be for governor, U.S. Senate, other statewide offices, U.S. House districts, state House and Senate districts and county offices. The winner of each primary race will be placed on the ballot for the Nov. 3 general election.

Before heading out to vote in the primary election on June 2, check our voter guide to see who’s running in major contested races in Iowa.

U.S. Senate

Republican candidates



Democratic candidates



U.S. House District 1

Republican candidates



Democratic candidates



U.S. House District 2

Republican candidates



Democratic candidates



U.S. House District 3

Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn is running unopposed for the GOP nomination.

Democrat Sarah Trone Garriott is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

U.S. House District 4

Republican candidate Chris McGowan is running unopposed for the GOP nomination.

Democratic candidates



Not sure which U.S. House district you live in? Check here.

Iowa governor

Democrat Rob Sand is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Republican candidates



State auditor

Democrat Taylor Wettach is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Republican candidates



Madeleine C King / Iowa Public Radio Early voting ends June 1 in Iowa's 2026 primary election. Polls open on Election Day, June 2, at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

What to know before going to vote on Election Day

Do I need a voter ID to vote in Iowa?

Registered voters need to bring one of these documents to vote on Election Day:



Iowa Driver's License

Iowa Non-Operator ID

U.S. Passport

U.S. Military ID or Veteran ID

Iowa Voter Identification card (must be signed)

Tribal ID/Card document (must be signed, with photo)

What if I’m not registered to vote?

Iowans can register to vote at their polling place on Election Day.

If you don't have one of the forms of ID above, you can bring Election Day registration documents or have another registered voter in your precinct attest to your identity. Attestation will no longer be an option after July 1, when a new state law will take effect.

If you don’t have any of those with you, you can vote a provisional ballot and come back later to provide ID or necessary documents to have your ballot counted.

Iowa Voter ID cards are provided automatically to each voter who doesn't have an Iowa Driver's License or non-operator ID. You can also request one through your county auditor's office.

Early voting ends June 1

Voters can cast their ballots in person at their local county auditor's office or elections office through June 1, the day before Election Day. Every county will have its county auditor's office or county elections office open for early in-person voting through June 1.

Iowans can register to vote online, at their county auditor's office or other early voting location through June 1, or at their polling place on Election Day.