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Iowa Public Radio Newsletters

Find your niche. Choose your newsletter.

Daily Digest

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Chatter

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Garden Variety

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Political Sense

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All Access

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IPR Events

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All you need is your email to subscribe. But we'd love to be on a first-name basis.



Praise for IPR Newsletters

"Thanks as always for the news updates; even when that news causes some major brain frying."
— Tom W., Daily Digest subscriber

"This is soooo good. I love the voice and it was a really fun read (even for someone who doesn't live in Iowa)!"
— Alice W., Chatter subscriber

"I rarely listen to IPR, but this newsletter is well worth my donation."
— David, Daily Digest subscriber

"Very clever newsletter — thanks for sharing!"
— Elana S., Chatter subscriber

"I enjoy reading this newsletter each day."
— Wendi S., Daily Digest subscriber

"I find it very helpful and informative."
— Dave G., Political Sense subscriber.

"Love getting the newsletter in my mailbox every day!"
— Barbara P., Daily Digest subscriber

"LOVE today's newsletter!"
— Amie, All Access subscriber

"I don't often have the opportunity to read stories about camels. Thanks for that."
— Tom, Daily Digest subscriber

"I love my IPR Daily Digest. Thank you!"
— Laura F., Daily Digest subscriber

Awards + Recognition

Silver, 2024 GardenComm Media Awards
Newsletter, marketing/club, Garden Variety

Winner, 2023 Excellence in Newsletters, Portfolio
Online Journalism Awards