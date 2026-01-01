Iowa Public Radio Newsletters

Praise for IPR Newsletters

"Thanks as always for the news updates; even when that news causes some major brain frying."

— Tom W., Daily Digest subscriber

"This is soooo good. I love the voice and it was a really fun read (even for someone who doesn't live in Iowa)!"

— Alice W., Chatter subscriber

"I rarely listen to IPR, but this newsletter is well worth my donation."

— David, Daily Digest subscriber

"Very clever newsletter — thanks for sharing!"

— Elana S., Chatter subscriber

"I enjoy reading this newsletter each day."

— Wendi S., Daily Digest subscriber

"I find it very helpful and informative."

— Dave G., Political Sense subscriber.

"Love getting the newsletter in my mailbox every day!"

— Barbara P., Daily Digest subscriber

"LOVE today's newsletter!"

— Amie, All Access subscriber

"I don't often have the opportunity to read stories about camels. Thanks for that."

— Tom, Daily Digest subscriber

"I love my IPR Daily Digest. Thank you!"

— Laura F., Daily Digest subscriber

Awards + Recognition

Silver, 2024 GardenComm Media Awards

Newsletter, marketing/club, Garden Variety

Winner, 2023 Excellence in Newsletters, Portfolio

Online Journalism Awards