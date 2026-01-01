Iowa Public Radio Newsletters
Praise for IPR Newsletters
"Thanks as always for the news updates; even when that news causes some major brain frying."
— Tom W., Daily Digest subscriber
"This is soooo good. I love the voice and it was a really fun read (even for someone who doesn't live in Iowa)!"
— Alice W., Chatter subscriber
"I rarely listen to IPR, but this newsletter is well worth my donation."
— David, Daily Digest subscriber
"Very clever newsletter — thanks for sharing!"
— Elana S., Chatter subscriber
"I enjoy reading this newsletter each day."
— Wendi S., Daily Digest subscriber
"I find it very helpful and informative."
— Dave G., Political Sense subscriber.
"Love getting the newsletter in my mailbox every day!"
— Barbara P., Daily Digest subscriber
"LOVE today's newsletter!"
— Amie, All Access subscriber
"I don't often have the opportunity to read stories about camels. Thanks for that."
— Tom, Daily Digest subscriber
"I love my IPR Daily Digest. Thank you!"
— Laura F., Daily Digest subscriber
Awards + Recognition
Silver, 2024 GardenComm Media Awards
Newsletter, marketing/club, Garden Variety
Winner, 2023 Excellence in Newsletters, Portfolio
Online Journalism Awards