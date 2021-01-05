Here First
Monday – Friday before 7 a.m.
Start your day with the essential local news you need to know. Host Clay Masters rises bright and early to bring you the top news stories of the morning in under 15 minutes. Wake up, pour your coffee and get your news Here First.
Latest Episodes
Former Vice President Mike Pence rallied with Iowa Republican activists over the weekend. A coalition of economic development organizations working on diversity, equity and inclusion in the Cedar Rapids- Iowa City corridor is offering a free assessment tool for area businesses. Plus, University of Iowa researchers have created a map to show which of Iowa’s farmlands are most at risk for floods.
A lead advocate for protecting Iowans who live in mobile homes says a bill aimed at addressing their concerns over fair housing won’t help them. A new case of bird flu has surfaced in Iowa and it comes after the state hadn’t seen any new cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza for two weeks. Plus, Iowa State University is leaving the Association of American Universities, an organization that includes the most prestigious research universities in the U.S.
Federal officials are reporting a slight drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa from last week’s number. A coalition of underrepresented groups throughout Iowa is hosting its first climate justice summit that starts Thursday evening in Des Moines. Plus, Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids is rolling out a pilot program this summer to close campus offices on Fridays.
Michigan-based nonprofit Trinity Health has announced it has signed an agreement to acquire all MercyOne health care facilities in Iowa. The Iowa Senate passed a bill to add protections for mobile home owners, sending it to the governor’s desk. Plus, the Des Moines school board is considering renaming a south side school for a different historical figure with the same last name.
Masks to curb COVID-19 are now optional for patients, visitors, and fully vaccinated staff members at UnityPoint Health hospitals in eastern Iowa. At the statehouse, Republicans in the Senate have approved a bill to relax some restrictions on the child care workforce. Plus, one of Iowa’s community colleges is closing in on a federal designation that would open grant opportunities to provide more student services.
Tuesday marks the 100th day of Iowa’s legislative session, which is the target date to end the session but it’s not likely to happen as lawmakers still have a lot of budget and policy work to do. On Friday, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled that Democrat Abby Finkenauer can appear on the U.S. Senate primary ballot after all. Plus, Ford is electrifying its F-150 pickup trucks and Harvest Public Media examines how the pitch to go electric will play out in the Midwest.
The Republican National Committee voted unanimously on Thursday to maintain Iowa’s status as first in the nation for the presidential nominating calendar for the GOP. A top state official says the state is closing the Glenwood Resource Center because it could not comply with federal requirements. Plus, COVID has taken a huge toll on children’s mental health and the children of healthcare workers had a unique front row seat to the pandemic’s scariest moments.
The Iowa caucuses will not be guaranteed a spot at the front of the Democratic National Committee’s presidential nominating calendar. The future of Democrat Abby Finkenauer’s U.S. Senate campaign is now up to the Iowa Supreme Court. Plus, Neil Hamilton was the longtime Director of the Drake Agricultural Law Center and makes the case for listening to the land in Iowa in his new book.
President Joe Biden announced in Iowa on Tuesday that he will allow a higher blend of corn-based ethanol gasoline to be sold this summer. Strong storms that produced tornadoes moved through Iowa last night. Plus, by an overwhelming margin of 73-to-17, the Iowa House of Representatives has voted to make changes in Iowa's popular Bottle Bill.
President Joe Biden is visiting Iowa on Tuesday to announce he’ll suspend a federal rule preventing the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline in the summer. Advocates for people who were sexually abused as children are continuing to ask Iowa lawmakers to give survivors more time to bring lawsuits against their abusers. Plus, scientists say even small amounts of lead can cause developmental delays and learning difficulties in children.