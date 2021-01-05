Here First

Tuesday marks the 100th day of Iowa’s legislative session, which is the target date to end the session but it’s not likely to happen as lawmakers still have a lot of budget and policy work to do. On Friday, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled that Democrat Abby Finkenauer can appear on the U.S. Senate primary ballot after all. Plus, Ford is electrifying its F-150 pickup trucks and Harvest Public Media examines how the pitch to go electric will play out in the Midwest.

