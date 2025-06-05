Republican state Rep. Eddie Andrews launches campaign for Iowa governor

Iowa Republican state Rep. Eddie Andrews launched his campaign for governor Wednesday outside of the Iowa Capitol with dozens of his supporters.

He is in his third term, representing Johnston and parts of other Des Moines area suburbs in the Iowa House of Representatives, and he is also a tech entrepreneur and a pastor.

“I’m all about helping people. Full stop,” Andrews said. “Protecting the Constitution, defending your rights, being creative.”

Andrews said he started praying about the idea of running for governor before Gov. Kim Reynolds announced in April that she would not seek reelection.

He said he won’t be able to raise as much money as some other candidates, pointing to Democratic State Auditor Rob Sand and the millions of dollars in campaign donations he got from his wife and in-laws. Andrews said political consultants would probably not advise him to get in the race.

“But we don’t see obstacles,” Andrews said. “We see opportunities. And the people of the state of Iowa deserve a governor who will listen, who will respond, and make Iowa the best state of all 50.”

He emphasized that he has won a very competitive Iowa House district three times, even when his opponent spent far more money. Andrews said he will announce a seven-figure donation from a group soon.

When asked how he’d distinguish himself in a potentially crowded Republican primary, Andrews said he doesn’t see himself as running against the other GOP candidates.

“In my race — three races — I didn’t run against the Democrat,” he said. “I just said, I’m not running against you, I’m running for Iowa, I’m running for these ideas, and let you choose whether or not you believe I’m the best candidate for that.”

As governor, he said he would focus on improving education — public, charter, private and homeschool — fighting human trafficking, and eliminating property taxes. Andrews said he also wants to keep working to protect landowners from the use of eminent domain for a carbon capture pipeline.

“People in rural Iowa are fighting for their lives not to be bullied by people with money,” he said. “And I am on the landowners’ side. I have chosen the side. It’s the Constitution and landowner rights.”

Andrews mentioned his wife, Betty Andrews, during his speech, noting that they don’t support the same political party. Betty Andrews is president of the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP and has lobbied against some policies pushed by the Iowa Legislature’s Republican majority.

Eddie Andrews said many married couples don’t share the same political views.

“I think a lot of people look to us as an example of how love can conquer differences sometimes,” he said.

The list of candidates for governor keeps growing

Several Republicans have announced they are running or considering running to be the party’s nominee for governor.

Fourth District U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra and state Sen. Michael Bousselot have each formed exploratory committees, and Feenstra has already launched a statewide TV, radio and digital ad campaign.

Former state Rep. Brad Sherman announced in February that he is running for governor.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has hinted that she may run for governor.

On the Democratic side, State Auditor Rob Sand and political strategist Julie Stauch have launched campaigns for governor.

The 2026 election will be the first governor’s race since 2006 to not have an incumbent governor on the ballot.