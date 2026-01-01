Iowa Public Radio is where news, music and culture meet. We're a community-based public radio network with a multimedia presence that provides free, local news and music to Iowans, wherever they are. We are an independent non-profit advised by a volunteer board representing — and committed to — serving all of Iowa. 100% of our funding comes from the listeners, businesses and organizations in local communities across the state.

Our History

Our history of serving Iowans started more than 100 years ago when Iowa State University and the University of Iowa received some of the first radio broadcast licenses ever granted. The University of Northern Iowa launched its first station in 1960. Iowa Public Radio was created in 2004 by the Iowa Board of Regents to manage the radio groups operated by the three state universities.

In 2022, IPR became a community-based public radio network, separate from the universities. Our statewide network broadcasts from 27 stations that reach the state of Iowa and beyond, serving more than 205,000 listeners with news, alternative music and classical music — and thousands more through our podcasts, website, newsletters and apps.

Our Mission

Iowa Public Radio connects you to news, music, information and ideas that shape your world every day.

Our Vision

IPR tells Iowa's story, connecting more Iowans to relevant information, diverse perspectives and culture that enriches our lives. We help create a more informed state, leading to engaged and vibrant communities.

Our Values

Integrity: We maintain the highest standards of journalism, providing trustworthy and relevant content with meaningful context.

We maintain the highest standards of journalism, providing trustworthy and relevant content with meaningful context. Curiosity: We serve an inquisitive audience by asking questions, seeking knowledge and exploring new ideas.

We serve an inquisitive audience by asking questions, seeking knowledge and exploring new ideas. Belonging: We strive to reflect Iowa’s cultural complexity by offering a supportive, equitable space for individuals and communities to tell the stories unique to their lived experiences.

We strive to reflect Iowa’s cultural complexity by offering a supportive, equitable space for individuals and communities to tell the stories unique to their lived experiences. Respect: We create a culture of respect for our audience, sources, and staff.

We create a culture of respect for our audience, sources, and staff. Innovation: We support creativity and embrace new ways of serving our audience.

Our Future

Iowa Public Radio's strategic plan is focused on:



Building an audience-centric work culture

Delivering excellence in the content desired and needed by Iowans

Being brilliant at the basics of radio audience-building

Reaching new, younger and diverse audiences

Pursuing smart opportunities for partnerships and broadcast signals

Our Commitment to Community Representation

Iowa Public Radio is committed to a workplace that values diversity, fosters belonging, supports creativity, promotes possibility and respects all. There are many pathways in, and clear opportunities for professional growth.

In our work, we champion diverse voices. We celebrate America’s rich cultural diversity and tell stories that both highlight and challenge our sense of who we are as Iowans. Our goal is to reflect our commitment to diversity in the shows we air, the stories we tell and the sources we use for those stories, the music we play, the people we interview, and the board and staff who make up IPR.

The strategies we will use to better represent our community include:



Increasing diversity of staff

Providing pathways to professional growth at IPR

Developing leadership in management, board and staff

Better understanding audience needs

Increasing diversity of voices on our air and online

Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) Transparency

Below you will find documents and information related to Iowa Public Radio's governance, finances and employment.

Governance

Iowa Public Radio owns the 27 stations in its radio network and holds their FCC licenses. IPR is governed by a board of directors. Find more information on the Iowa Public Radio Board of Directors and upcoming board meetings.

As a community-based licensee, Iowa Public Radio is advised by a community advisory board to ensure it serves the educational and cultural needs of Iowans. The Sounding Board was established in 2023 and meets at least twice annually.

Audited Financial Statements

Annual Financial Reports – Corporation for Public Broadcasting

View 2024 CPB Annual Financial Reports for WOI.

View 2023 CPB Annual Financial Reports for WOI.

View 2022 CPB Annual Financial Reports for WOI, WSUI/KSUI, and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2021 CPB Annual Financial Reports for WOI, WSUI/KSUI, and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2020 CPB Annual Financial Reports for WOI, WSUI/KSUI, and KUNI/KHKE.

Annual Form 990 & 990-T

Annual Impact Reports

Annual Reports on Local Content and Services

View 2024 Local Content and Services Report for WOI.

View 2023 Local Content and Services Report for WOI.

View 2022 Local Content and Services Report for WOI.

View 2021 Local Content and Services Reports for WOI, WSUI/KSUI and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2020 Local Content and Services Reports for WOI, WSUI/KSUI and KUNI/KHKE.

EEO Reports

Employment Statistical Reports

Ethics

Iowa Public Radio supports the Public Media Code of Integrity, a national code that has been adopted by more than 250 public radio and television stations, and describes our commitment to trust and integrity. Iowa Public Radio also adheres to codes of ethics designed by Public Radio News Directors, Inc., (PRNDI) and the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

Additional Information

View Iowa Public Radio's Donor Information Policy.