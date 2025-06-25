First GOP candidate enters the race for Iowa's 4th Congressional District

“I will be a candidate for Congress — I will be running in the 4th District,” Chris McGowan said.

At a campaign announcement in his hometown of Sioux City, McGowan said his experience gives him an edge.

“My background as a veteran, as a lawyer, as an economic development professional, distinguishes me from many of the others who may decide to enter this race,” he said. “I'll join the administration in putting America first by standing up to China, bringing jobs back to America and restoring energy independence. I will consistently promote policies that prioritize American workers, farmers and families over the global elites who aim to undermine our way of life.”

The 58-year-old served in the Iowa Air National Guard and is currently the president of the Siouxland Initiative, a private nonprofit dedicated to improving employment opportunities in the area.

McGowan is the first Republican to launch a campaign in the district that’s represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, who’s taken steps to run for governor.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Chris McGowan is a fourth-generation Iowan running for Iowa's 4th Congressional District.

McGowan said the opening allowed him to step into politics.

“I don't think anybody expected Gov. Kim Reynolds to announce that she was not going to seek reelection, and I sure didn't expect Congressman Feenstra to announce that he was going to run for governor,” McGowan said.

“Congressman Feenstra sits on the [U.S. House] Ways and Means Committee. He sits on the House Ag Committee. Those are very powerful committees, but his desire to serve in a new capacity has opened an opportunity and opened a door that I intend to walk through. I intend to be successful, and I expect to succeed him and serve in Congress beginning in January of 2027,” McGowan added.

Importance of agriculture

McGowan plans to advocate for agriculture and small businesses, which he calls the backbone of America.

“Standing up for ag means protecting markets, defending landowner rights and supporting President Trump's efforts to secure free and fair-trade agreements for the goods that our farmers produce,” McGowan said. “Ag is a way of life in Iowa, and I will remain a reliable ally and advocate for farmers and the critically important industries that their products support.”

He also provided more insight on eminent domain, which remains a top priority with voters in rural areas of the district, one that brought much debate during this year’s state legislative session. Feenstra even faced a primary challenger in 2024, who focused on the issue.

“As an attorney, I have studied eminent domain, and I have spent a fair amount of time on the Kelo vs. New London, Connecticut decision from 2005. I personally believe that Kelo was wrongly decided by the United States Supreme Court. If you look at [Justice] Sandra Day O'Connor's dissent, she forecasted exactly what would happen if you allowed eminent domain to be extended … I fully expect that when the court sees a case like this again, it will be reversed,” McGowan said.

“I want to speak clearly and unambiguously — I stand with landowner rights, and that is something that we cannot compromise on. Property rights are the foundation of individual liberties and what make this country great,” he added.

Securing the border

McGowan spoke about the importance of military service. His father served as a surgeon in Vietnam, and five of his six children have chosen to pursue careers in the armed services, as well.

With his experience in the Iowa Air National Guard, McGowan said he supports strong national security, including securing the border.

“I will work with our border enforcement organizations to make sure that our border remains strong, solid and impenetrable. Because we have to stop the flow of fentanyl,” McGowan said. “We have to work to liberate those enslaved in human trafficking, and we have to make sure that every day, Americans know that they're safe within their own borders and not allow those with malicious intent to come into our country."

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Fourth District Congressional candidate Chris McGowan introduces his campaign team. McGowan's campaign manager, Sam Clovis, who has battled health issues, did not attend. Clovis was Trump's national co-chair in 2016.

Other GOP competition?

So far, the only other Republican expressing interest in running is state Sen. Lynn Evans, a retired school superintendent from Aurelia.

Evans formed an exploratory committee for a possible run for Congress to represent the 36 counties in the district that covers western Iowa and includes the communities of Sioux City, Council Bluffs, Ames and Marshalltown.