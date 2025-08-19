State Rep. Lindsay James is running for Congress in Iowa's 2nd District

Democratic state Rep. Lindsay James of Dubuque is running for Congress in Iowa’s 2nd District, she announced Tuesday.

James said she is running to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson because “too many hardworking Iowans are being forced to make impossible choices.”

“Choices like, 'Do I pay child care costs or save for a house? Do I pay my utility bill or buy my child a new winter coat?' Washington, D.C., works for billionaires and lobbyists,” she said. “They are not working for everyday Iowa families, and they need to hear the truth from us here in Iowa.”

If elected, James said she would focus on lowering the cost of health care and housing, as well as addressing the state’s high rate of new cancers and economic issues that have led to layoffs in Iowa.

She has served in the Iowa Legislature since 2019. As a Presbyterian pastor and chaplain, James said she has “deeply held faith commitments.”

“The policy decisions that I make and the way in which I see the world is based out of that,” she said. “It’s not based out of a political party or a political philosophy. I care about families, because that’s what my faith compels me to do, and that has been reflected in my legislative work and will be reflected in my work in Washington.”

Natalie Krebs / Iowa Public Radio State Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, with former Vice President Kamala Harris.

James said Hinson has been changed by her time in Washington and has stopped listening to Iowans. She criticized Hinson’s vote for the massive tax and spending bill that became law last month.

“This whole Big Beautiful Bill is only beautiful for billionaires,” James said. “The bill that she supported and championed — nearly 27,000 people in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District are at risk of losing their health care. This law threatens rural hospitals and their operations.”

The Congressional Budget Office estimated the new law will cut Medicaid spending by $911 billion over a decade and lead to 10 million Americans losing their government-funded health insurance.

Hinson touted the tax cuts in the law — which include extending the 2017 federal income tax cuts, as well as eliminating taxes on overtime pay and tips. She said the new law also secures the border and strengthens Medicaid for vulnerable people, while rooting out waste, fraud and abuse.

Republicans have attacked James as being too liberal for the district.

“Lindsay James is extreme, out of step and totally unelectable,” said Emily Tuttle, spokeswoman for the National Republican Congressional Committee. “She’ll only help drive the clown car in this Democrat primary further off the rails, while Ashley Hinson delivers for Iowans.”

Two other Democrats — Clint Twedt-Ball and Kathryn Dolter — are running to represent northeast Iowa in Congress.