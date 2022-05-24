IPR Member Portal

Not a member yet? Join today. You choose the amount. Your investment in this station makes you an active member of IPR.

Update your payment information:

To update your credit card or payment information for your sustaining membership email us at accounting@iowapublicradio.org and we'll send you a personalized link to update it online!

Update your contact information:

Please complete this form to update your mailing address, email or phone number.

Change your donation amount:

Use this form to increase or decrease the amount you give monthly.

Click here to access the IPR Sustainer Store

Need your password? Check your email or use the form below to have it emailed to you.

Need a new MemberCard?

Members donating $120 or more annually are eligible to receive an IPR MemberCard. Use the form below to request yours today!

Looking for your thank you gift?

Thank you for your recent donation! Thank you gifts can take up to 6 weeks to arrive after your contribution. If you haven't yet received your gift after 6 weeks, please fill out the form below and we'll be glad to assist.

Sustaining members: You are eligible to select a thank you gift each year. Find the details on your January contribution summary to choose your gift!

IPR's Tax ID Number: 20-4227123

Anything else? Get in touch! We'll be happy to help you out.

Don't see the form below? Send us an email at membership@iowapublicradio.org.