Program Schedules
See what's on Iowa Public Radio today and find shows coming up on the schedule for your favorite station or online stream.
Download a copy of the schedule for your favorite station or stream:
- 24-hour News schedule (AM stations & online)
- Classical schedule
- Studio One schedule
- News & Studio One schedule (FM stations only)
Tell us what you think about the shows on IPR News!
In 2026, we have a brand-new weekend lineup. We want to know which shows you love — and those you don't. Your feedback will help us make important programming decisions over the next year. Share your thoughts.