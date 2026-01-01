© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Program Schedules

See what's on Iowa Public Radio today and find shows coming up on the schedule for your favorite station or online stream.

News Classical Studio One News & Studio One

Download a copy of the schedule for your favorite station or stream:

Tell us what you think about the shows on IPR News!

In 2026, we have a brand-new weekend lineup. We want to know which shows you love — and those you don't. Your feedback will help us make important programming decisions over the next year. Share your thoughts.