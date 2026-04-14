Nunn tells MAGA Nation he won’t support ‘endless war’ at Iowa campaign event

Ahead of a competitive reelection race, Iowa's 3rd District Rep. Zach Nunn spoke to members of the group MAGA Nation Monday night at a campaign event in West Des Moines, where he said he would not support prolonged involvement in Iran but credited recent U.S. military actions in the country as effective.

The Republican from Ankeny is running for his third term this fall against Democratic challenger state Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott of West Des Moines. Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District covers part of central and southern Iowa.

The race between Nunn and Trone Garriott is predicted to be one of the most competitive U.S. House races in the country. Sabato’s Crystal Ball and the Cook Political Report both currently categorize the 3rd District race as a “toss-up.”

Addressing the crowd of dozens at Bevy's Tavern, Nunn said he believes recent U.S. actions in the war in Iran has put the U.S. in a stronger position to eliminate Iran’s nuclear capabilities and proxy forces. But, the congressman said he would not support a "forever war" and deploying military members with an unclear goal.

"I want to see this resolve speedily," he said. "We have a clear objective. Iran must move toward not only nuclear disarmament, but it can't be a number one sponsor of terrorism ever again."

Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio Nunn spoke to dozens of members of MAGA Nation at Bevy's Tavern Monday night and participated in a Q&A session with attendees.

Nunn is currently a colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve and was formerly an airborne intelligence officer. He also served as the director of cybersecurity for the National Security Council under President Barack Obama.

Earlier on Monday, President Donald Trump's blockade in the Strait of Hormuz was set to go into effect after weekend peace talks between the U.S. and Iran fell through.

“We are at an inflection point right now. We have decimated Iran,” Nunn said. “We have eviscerated their ability to fund terrorism, whether it be Hezbollah, Hamas or the Houthi rebels."

The congressman also said he was "proud" of Operation Midnight Hammer, the U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites last year, calling them the “most effective and lethal bombing campaign ever seen in the course of the world.”

“We are safer because that regime is weaker; but we should not be so arrogant to think that we can operate in perpetuity over Iran or the Middle East,” he said.” Very soon, the Iranian people will need to make a decision on what their future is … But it's America's job to provide safety and security for our population, and the longer we're there, the harder that gets.”

Nunn defends bipartisan immigration bill

Nunn also touted his support for an immigration proposal known as The Dignity Act that he's cosponsoring alongside 39 other lawmakers. A key provision in the bill would provide an option for people living in the U.S. without legal status since before 2021 to apply for temporary legal status.

The legislation was reintroduced last July but has recently drawn ire from prominent Republicans and conservative social media accounts. The Hill reported the proposal is unlikely to come up for a vote, however tensions heightened after a cosponsor appeared on Fox News last week to defend the bill.

Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio Nunn said he backs U.S. objectives in Iran, but would not support prolonged involvement in the country. "I will not support a forever war, and I will not support any executive who doesn't have a clear objective for our men and women when they're in harm's way," he told members of MAGA Nation during the campaign event.

Under the bill, applicants would have to undergo a criminal background check, pay a $7,000 restitution fee and would be eligible to renew the status. The status would not provide a path to U.S. citizenship.

An attendee at the campaign event said she was concerned that the bill granted amnesty to people who don’t have legal status, which Nunn denied.

“If you came here illegally, you don't get to stay. That's just a plain and simple truth,” Nunn replied. “Now, what I will say is we've got to start having a conversation about what the future looks like. We have far too many people who are waiting to come into this country who've applied the right way.”

The proposal would also add more physical barriers to the Southern border, mandate the use of E-Verify nationally and offer people without legal status who were brought over as children — including Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival recipients, known as DACA — the option to obtain permanent residency status.

“We should all be sad, or at least acknowledge that what happened in Minnesota is not the American way. We don't want to see Americans shot. But I also don't want to see illegals coming in the country and murdering young women either. Where was their outrage on those?” Nunn said, to applause, referring to the shooting deaths of Renée Nicole Good and Alex Pretti.

“Comprehensive immigration reform hasn't happened in over 50 years, and so I'm willing to start taking a bite at really hard apples and say, 'This is something that we can and should get after,'” he added.

President Ronald Reagan signed the Immigration and Reform Control Act of 1986, which introduced penalties for employers knowingly hiring people without legal status. The law also offered pathways for people without legal status who came to the country before 1982 to obtain permanent legal status.

The 2026 primary is set for June 2. Nunn does not face any Republican challengers. Trone Garriott is the sole Democratic candidate running in that primary.