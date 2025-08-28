A former Democratic state lawmaker showcases his experience as he eyes a spot in Congress

Democrat Dave Dawson believes elected officials overlook Iowa’s 4th Congressional District.

“It's time to have somebody who is a public servant and proven leader step forward who's going to put people before politics or partisanship,” Dawson said.

The 51-year-old lawyer served two terms in the Iowa House of Representatives. He then lost an election to the Iowa Senate in 2018 against Republican Jim Carlin of Sioux City.

Since Dawson left office more than eight years ago, Republicans have won the majority of political matchups in northwest Iowa.

The exceptions are Rep. J.D. Scholten, D-Sioux City, in the Iowa House, and Catelin Drey, who on Aug. 26 won a special election for the Iowa Senate in a conservative district.

Courtesy: Dawson for Iowa Dave Dawson, who lives in a Republican part of Iowa, is running a campaign on his experience as a former lawmaker.

Dawson calls himself a true public servant and a proven leader, having spent 20 years as a prosecutor in the Woodbury County Attorney's Office in Sioux City.

"I have legislative experience and I have a history of working across the aisle to get positive results for my constituents," Dawson said. "I think what's most important in the next congressperson is somebody willing to listen to the people and work on their behalf and not just do the work of the big donors that give to their campaigns.”

Republicans outnumber Democrats in the district, which encompasses 36 counties and includes the cities of Council Bluffs, Ames and Marshalltown. Dawson detailed some of his strategies to overcome his political party’s deficit.

“I think people will realize I'm just a regular person who grew up in the district," he said.

Dawson spent his formative years in the small Cherokee County town of Washta — known as "the coldest spot in Iowa." He earned his undergraduate degree at Iowa State University in Ames. He lives in Lawton with his wife, Liza, and their three children.

"I'm a native of the 4th District, and I think that once people meet me, they will connect with me,” Dawson said. “I think I will have a great chance of winning if people come together and work together to try and accomplish good things.”

Instead of partisan politics, Dawson said Congress should focus on policies that grow Iowa.

“My priorities include expanding health care options and research, investing in rural communities, raising incomes and increasing competition, strengthening Social Security and Medicare, and protecting our rights and freedoms,” Dawson added.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Dave Dawson poses for a photo outside Alfs Downtown Library in Sioux City, one of the locations where he announced his candidancy for U.S. Congress.

Can a Democrat win the 4th Congressional District?

Dawson announced his candidacy at two campaign stops: in Cherokee, where he was born, and Sioux City, the biggest city in the district.

The night before he announced his candidacy, he dropped by the victory party for Democrat Catelin Drey, who beat the Republican contender by a margin of 11%. In 2024, President Donald Trump won the district easily.

“The special election in Woodbury County last night showed that Democrats can win in northwest Iowa, and we can come back as long as we're focusing on issues that matter to people like education funding, health care funding and making sure we're working to increase incomes and wages for Iowa workers,” Dawson said.

Dawson admitted that a Democrat winning in the 4th Congressional District would be tough. However, it has been done before. Rep. Berkley Bedell represented the area in the 1970s and 1980s. J.D. Scholten came within three percentage points in 2018 of unseating long-time Rep. Steve King.

“I think there is momentum, given the recent special election here in Woodbury County, that shows that people are ready for a change in the direction of our country,” Dawson said. “And if I can get out and meet with people and show that I'm a trustworthy, honest individual who works hard and puts people before politics, I think I have a chance of being the next congressperson from the 4th District.

Other contenders

Other candidates also want a shot to represent Iowa's 4th District in Washington, D.C.

Dawson will face off with two Democrats — stay-at-home mom Ashley WolfTornabane of Storm Lake and Stephanie Steiner of rural Sutherland.

The GOP contenders include Chris McGowan with the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, Iowa House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl, farmer Kyle Larsen of Humboldt and Iowa Tea Party founder Ryan Rhodes of Ames.

At the Iowa State Fair, incumbent 4th District Rep. Randy Feenstra said he plans to make an announcement in September about whether he will run for governor.