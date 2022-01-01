Join the Sounding Board

Your voice matters. Your community matters.

Iowa Public Radio is forming a community advisory board — the Sounding Board — to provide perspective and guidance to help us better serve all Iowans. We're looking for a diverse range of voices — from all backgrounds, races, viewpoints and cities — to share the unique experiences, interests and needs of their community.

As a member of the Sounding Board, you will:



Serve a two-year term

Meet at least two times a year

Advise IPR in questions related to programming, organizational objectives and community impact

Stay knowledgeable of IPR's services and programs

Actively engage and communicate on the issues at hand as the voice of your community

Speak with other members of your community on their needs and the impact of public radio

Applications will be accepted through December 16 and considered by the Sounding Board steering committee.