Join the Sounding Board
Iowa Public Radio is forming a community advisory board — the Sounding Board — to provide perspective and guidance to help us better serve all Iowans. We're looking for a diverse range of voices — from all backgrounds, races, viewpoints and cities — to share the unique experiences, interests and needs of their community.
As a member of the Sounding Board, you will:
- Serve a two-year term
- Meet at least two times a year
- Advise IPR in questions related to programming, organizational objectives and community impact
- Stay knowledgeable of IPR's services and programs
- Actively engage and communicate on the issues at hand as the voice of your community
- Speak with other members of your community on their needs and the impact of public radio
Applications will be accepted through December 16 and considered by the Sounding Board steering committee.
Purpose of the Sounding Board
The Sounding Board is Iowa Public Radio's connection to the many communities we serve. It's our way of staying plugged in to what's happening and what's important to communities across the state. The Sounding Board plays an advisory role in helping IPR answer important questions about how the organization can better serve all listeners, members and stakeholders. It operates independently of Iowa Public Radio and the board of directors, and has no authority over decisions, operations or management of IPR.