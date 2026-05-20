Sand leads fundraising in Iowa governor's race

New campaign finance reports show State Auditor Rob Sand has continued to raise far more money than all the other candidates for Iowa governor.

Early voting is underway in the June 2 primary election. Five Republicans are running to face Sand in what political analysts expect to be a very competitive general election.

Sand, who is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination for governor, raised more than $9.6 million from Jan. 1 to May 14. About $4.5 million of that total came from his wife and in-laws. Sand ended the reporting period with nearly $18.3 million on hand.

Emma O’Brien, Sand’s deputy campaign manager, said Sand “has been shattering records at every turn.”

“This historic haul is further proof that Iowans are done with the broken status quo that has left working families behind after a decade of one-party rule,” she said. “As we head into the general election, Team Sand is keeping its foot on the gas — showing up in every community, talking to all Iowans and building a growing grassroots, cross-party movement that is ready for a new direction.”

Jade Cichy, spokesperson for the Iowa GOP, said most Iowans can’t imagine getting nearly $12 million from their family in campaign donations. Sand’s wife and in-laws gave $7 million to his campaign in 2024.

“A lot of candidates will call their family for advice, to put up yard signs and knock doors,” Cichy said. “Rob Sand calls when he needs a few more million dollars. This isn’t politics as usual, it’s wealth being used to buy an election.”

According to Sand’s campaign, nearly 95% of donations were $100 or less, and more than two-thirds of contributions came from Iowans.

Lahn leads Republican candidates in 2026 fundraising

Businessman Zach Lahn brought in $980,000 from Jan. 1 to May 14, more than any of his Republican opponents. Last year, he loaned his campaign $2 million. Lahn ended the most recent reporting period with $707,000 on hand and about $200,000 in unpaid bills.

"These numbers send a clear message: Zach Lahn has the momentum in this race," said Paul Cordes, Lahn's campaign manager. "Iowans want a candidate with the energy, vision and fight to take on Rob Sand and win."

Natalie Krebs / Iowa Public Radio Republican candidate for governor Zach Lahn speaks at the Polk County GOP Lincoln Dinner in March.

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, who has been viewed as the frontrunner to win the Republican nomination for governor, reported raising $739,000 in that same timeframe after starting the year with $3.2 million on hand. He spent heavily on advertising and ended the period with $580,000.

Adam Steen, former Iowa Department of Administrative Services director, raised $497,000 and had $158,000 as of May 14.

Former State Rep. Brad Sherman raised $153,500 and ended the reporting period with $128,000 on hand.

State Rep. Eddie Andrews, of Johnston, raised about $15,000 in the first fundraising period of 2026 and ended with $5,600 cash on hand.