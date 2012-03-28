Weekdays @ 10 a.m. on News & Studio One (FM) | Weekdays @ 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on News (Online & AM)

Talk of Iowa is a place for Iowans to interact with and learn from each other. Together, we delve into culture, history, art and literature. We want you to come away connected to our culture and what it means to live in Iowa.

Host Charity Nebbe brings a mix of regular guests and a range of experts to the microphone to discuss what’s happening in Iowa and what makes this a special place. Every day brings something new — even if it's in a recurring segment like Talk of Iowa Book Club or comes from a familiar voice on Horticulture Day.

Talk of Iowa is produced by Caitlin Troutman, Danielle Gehr and Samantha McIntosh, and our digital producer is Neve Kelley. Our executive producer is Katherine Perkins. Our theme music is by The River Monks.