Talk of Iowa is a place for Iowans to interact with and learn from each other. Together, we delve into culture, history, art and literature. We want you to come away connected to our culture and what it means to live in Iowa.
Host Charity Nebbe brings a mix of regular guests and a range of experts to the microphone to discuss what’s happening in Iowa and what makes this a special place. Every day brings something new — even if it's in a recurring segment like Talk of Iowa Book Club or comes from a familiar voice on Horticulture Day.
Talk of Iowa is produced by Caitlin Troutman, Danielle Gehr and Samantha McIntosh, and our digital producer is Neve Kelley. Our executive producer is Katherine Perkins. Our theme music is by The River Monks.
Connect With The Show
Call into the live show on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 866-780-9100. Email the show's hosts and producers anytime at talkofiowa@iowapublicradio.org.
If you'd like to be a guest on the show, have a book we'd be interested in or have a cultural event Iowans should hear about, tell us about it.
Iowa Public Radio will never ask for payment in exchange for air time and any legitimate communication from someone involved with our talk shows will come from an iowapublicradio.org email address. If you are ever contacted by someone requesting payment for coverage or impersonating Talk of Iowa staff, please let us know.
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25 years ago, artist Erick Wolfmeyer moved to Iowa to perfect his quilting skills. Since then, his quilt-making career has taken him around the U.S. and the world, and his work is now on display at the Iowa Quilt Museum in Winterset. On this episode, we travel to Winterset to view the exhibit 'Erick Wolfmeyer: 25 Years in Iowa,' on display through Jan. 17. Then, we talk with quilter extraordinaire Marianne Fons. She is one of the founders of the Iowa Quilt Museum, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.
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George Bernard Shaw said, “Make it a rule never to give a child a book you would not read yourself.” On this episode, expert readers share the best new books to gift to young readers.
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Julie Orringer's 'Luna, Phoenix, Queen' explores a difficult marriage, strained further by a terrible disease and a betrayal. Orringer also wanted to capture the moments of joy even with a terrible diagnosis. Host Charity Nebbe speaks with Orringer about writing, marriage, Alzheimer’s and dogs. Then, Iowa State University researchers Raj Raman and Dan Andersen discuss the possibility of perennial cover crops and their benefits to water quality and farmers' wallets.
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From 1819 to 1969, there were more than 500 boarding schools for Indigenous children in the U.S. Hundreds of thousands of children were separated from their families and forced to go to these schools. On this episode, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Carrie Lowry Schuettpelz of the University of Iowa about Project Return. The UI Native Policy Lab seeks to return records — free of charge — to living survivors of religious or government-run boarding schools. The nationwide portal opens Nov. 30. Then, we hear from a sleep expert about the pros and cons of Daylight Saving Time.
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The oak is the state tree of Iowa. It’s a keystone species that provides habitat for many different species of wildlife. Iowa’s oaks are facing significant challenges, but they are still worth planting. On this Horticulture Day episode, Charity Nebbe talks with Iowa DNR District Forester Mark Vitosh about fostering healthy oak trees. Then, Iowa State University Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil joins the show, and he and Mark answer listener questions about plants and trees.
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Smoking cigarettes is still the primary risk factor for developing lung cancer, but just about 20% of the people in the U.S. who are diagnosed with lung cancer each year have never smoked. On this episode, we learn about the causes of lung cancer, diagnosis, treatment and why many cases are missed until it is too late.
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'The Couple with the Pitchfork: American Gothic from Easel to Icon,' a new book by historian Wanda Corn, explores how Grant Woods' painting became an international, iconic image. Then, primatologist Jill Pruetz talks about the fascinating Fongoli chimps ahead of the premiere of "HumanLike: The Chimps of Fongoli" on PBS.
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IPR's new CEO talks about his career, the state of public media today and his vision for the future. Then, a conversation with comedian Ethan Simmons-Patterson. He came to the University of Iowa hoping to play football but found his voice on the stage.
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Money trouble is at the heart of a short story collection from Keith Pilapil Lesmeister, 'Ask Me About the Money.' Later in the hour, we learn about a simple new way to treat tooth decay.
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Squirrels are busy building up their winter caches, but humans can also enjoy a nut harvest in Iowa. If you’re willing to put in the time and effort you can grow a variety of nuts.