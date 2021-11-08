Midwest Newsroom

-
Health officials say there is no safe level for exposure among children of any age.
-
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, so do broadcasts of what critics decry as Kremlin-funded propaganda on KCXL, a radio station in Liberty, Missouri. Pressure is mounting for KXCL to end broadcasts that have kept the station in business.
-
A lack of child care options is stunting the growth of some rural towns. In order to stay alive, the town of Marcus in northwest Iowa is addressing that need.
-
Shareholders for Lee Enterprises, owner of the Sioux City Journal and 23 other papers in the Midwest, re-elected three directors on Thursday. That news could complicate any future takeover bid by Alden Global Capital.
-
As contractors worked to clean a wastewater leak in Iowa, E. coli levels in downstream creeks and the nearby Rock River spiked in the days following the leak.
-
The contract for deed option is marketed as a way for people who can’t get a conventional mortgage to realize the dream of owning a home. But more often than not, buyers do not end up as homeowners. And, most Midwestern states provide little, if any, consumer protection to prevent abuse.
-
El contrato de arrendamiento se comercializa de forma que las personas que no pueden obtener un crédito hipotecario puedan realizar su sueño de poseer una vivienda. Pero la mayoría de las veces, los compradores no acaban siendo propietarios. Además, la mayoría de los estados de la zona central del país ofrecen poca, o ninguna, protección para evitar el abuso al consumidor.
-
Enslaved people risked everything to escape Missouri for Kansas — even walking across a frozen riverSlavery in Missouri is rarely discussed, but unique geography in its western region helped create a treacherous set of circumstances for the enslaved.
-
Featuring stories, essays and poetry, first drafts and interviews with authors, draft attempts to part the curtain on the backend work that takes a piece from concept to a flushed out whole.
-
Quiet title laws across the Midwest can disproportionately affect homeowners who don’t speak English, like Natalia Esteban, who emigrated from Mexico over 20 years ago.