Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson is running for Senate in 2026

Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson is running to represent Iowa in the U.S. Senate.

Hinson made her announcement on WHO Radio Tuesday just four hours after Sen. Joni Ernst confirmed she is not running for reelection in 2026.

Hinson said on WHO she wants to keep working to secure the country’s borders, cut taxes, and keep transgender girls out of girls’ sports.

“I’m running to be President Trump’s top ally in the United States Senate, because we have to be working on continuing to deliver that America first agenda that is working for Iowans every single day,” she said.

Hinson represents Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, which covers the northeast part of the state. She was first elected to Congress in 2020. Before that, she served in the Iowa Legislature and worked as a TV news anchor in Cedar Rapids.

She also thanked Ernst for her service in the U.S. Senate and in the military.

“I think our country and our state are better off because of Joni’s selfless service,” she said.

Hinson said she will begin a tour of Iowa’s 99 counties on Friday.

Republican U.S. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise endorsed Hinson’s campaign for Senate. He said President Donald Trump needs “true conservatives” in Congress to deliver on his agenda.

“In Ashley Hinson, President Trump found a steady ally unafraid of the lunatics on the left, and unwilling to be deterred from doing what’s right,” Scalise said in a statement. “Ashley’s strength powered our success in the House and will be instrumental to Senate Republicans’ collective mission to secure America’s future.”

Hinson said she is working to earn Trump's endorsement as she faces other Republican candidates in the GOP primary election.

Two Republicans announced their campaigns for Congress earlier this year, before Ernst dropped out of the race: Joshua Smith and former state Sen. Jim Carlin.

Carlin thanked Ernst for her service and said he should be the Republican nominee instead of “another establishment-picked" candidate.

“These insiders got us into this mess," he said. "Iowa demands a true conservative fighter who puts America first, Iowans first, and fully backs President Trump’s bold agenda to make America great again."

Five Democrats are running for Iowa’s open Senate seat in 2026: state Sen. Zach Wahls, state Rep. Josh Turek, Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Director Nathan Sage, Des Moines School Board Chair Jackie Norris and former state Rep. Bob Krause.

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart criticized Hinson for voting for Medicaid funding cuts that are expected to result in thousands of Iowans losing health coverage. Hinson said the bill would strengthen Medicaid for vulnerable populations while rooting out waste, fraud and abuse.

“Iowans deserve better than representation by Washington Republicans who only care about themselves, corporate interests, and the wealthiest Americans,” Hart said. “In 2026, Iowa will elect a Democrat to the U.S. Senate.”

Who will take Hinson’s place in the U.S. House?

Hinson’s Senate bid means there will be an open seat in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District on the 2026 ballot.

Republican State Rep. Shannon Lundgren of Peosta wrote on X that she is considering running for Hinson’s U.S. House seat.

Three Democrats are already in the race: state Rep. Lindsay James, pastor Clint Twedt-Ball and retired nursing educator Kathryn Dolter.