Trump endorses Feenstra for Iowa governor

President Donald Trump has endorsed U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra for Iowa governor. Trump posted his endorsement on Truth Social on Friday afternoon, just a few days before voting ends June 2 in the primary election.

“Randy is MAGA all the way!” Trump wrote in the post.

The president said Feenstra “has delivered strong results for the Hawkeye State.”

“Randy Feenstra has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Governor of Iowa – RANDY WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN,” the post reads.

Feenstra said he is “honored and humbled” to receive Trump’s endorsement.

“President Trump is the greatest president of my lifetime and he has kept every promise he made to Iowans and the American people,” Feenstra said in a statement. “I’m honored to have worked with President Trump to secure the border, deport dangerous illegal immigrants, and pass the largest tax cuts for working families in U.S. history. As governor, I will work closely with President Trump to put Iowa and America First and deliver real results for our state. I will continue to be the strongest supporter of President Trump and work to implement his America First agenda in Iowa.”

Feenstra is one of five Republicans seeking the GOP nomination for governor.

The other candidates are former state agency director Adam Steen, businessman Zach Lahn, state Rep. Eddie Andrews and pastor Brad Sherman.

Earlier this week, Feenstra’s campaign released an ad attacking Lahn, who raised more money than Feenstra from Jan. 1 to May 14. Lahn said that shows he has a real chance at winning the primary.

Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (middle) stands with Iowa's congressional delegation at President Trump's 2025 rally at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.

The winner of Tuesday’s primary election will face State Auditor Rob Sand in the fall election for governor, which has been labeled a “toss up” by nonpartisan election analysts at The Cook Political Report. Sand is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart said Republican grassroots activists have made it clear they don’t want Feenstra to be the nominee, and this endorsement is “too little too late.”

“From hiding from Iowa voters and ducking debates to writing the bill that makes the largest cuts to Medicaid in history and supporting costly tariffs hurting Iowa farmers, Feenstra has consistently sided with powerful insiders over working families,” Hart said. “After a decade of failed one-party rule, Iowans know it’s time for change, and this announcement doesn’t change that.”