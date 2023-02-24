Upcoming Events

Talk of Iowa live recording at Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge

Save the date! On Earth Day, April 22, you will have the opportunity join Charity Nebbe in a live taping of Talk of Iowa's Hort Day at the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge in Prairie City! Charity will chat with wildlife expert Jim Pease, along with other guests, as the Friends of Neal Smith hosts a variety of Earth Day-themed events. Reserving your spot is free, but space is limited! Check back for the registration link at 10 a.m. on Friday April 7.

