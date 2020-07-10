Shades of red extracted from an ancient corn variety held up to heat and other conditions typical of food processing and storage. Researchers are exploring whether this natural dye alternative could open new markets for Midwest farmers.
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Farm Bill progress stalled Thursday as the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee failed to move forward its version of the omnibus legislation due to a conflict over when states will shoulder a share of federal nutrition assistance costs.
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A group of farmers say voluntary approaches to conservation are not delivering the scale of change needed to meet the state’s nutrient reduction goals. They’re calling for a new system of incentives and disincentives.
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A new report identifies challenges to agricultural diversification in the Corn Belt and policy changes that could make it easier to grow different crops or integrate livestock and trees.
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Row crop farmers in Iowa are facing a third consecutive year with costs generally exceeding prices, according to a new report. While lenders are seeing more signs of financial stress, researchers say the conditions are not the same as the 1980s farm crisis.
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Des Moines Public Schools and Lutheran Services in Iowa’s Global Greens program are collaborating on a new community garden. The space was created to revitalize the school's agriscience program, which shut down in 2025 due to low enrollment.
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The Iowa chapter of the Land Improvement Contractors of America says the space will make it easier to educate the next generation of professional contractors, along with government employees, lawmakers and students, to help conserve soil and water in the state through edge-of-field practices. They're a key part of Iowa's strategy to reduce nutrient pollution.
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The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled the maker of Roundup can’t be sued for failing to warn people that the weedkiller could cause cancer. The decision follows failed efforts in the Iowa Legislature to limit lawsuits over pesticide-related illness.
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Animal health officials say livestock producers and pet owners can help prevent a flesh-eating parasiteWith the return of New World screwworm in the U.S., animal health experts say Iowans should carefully monitor livestock and pets and report suspicious signs. The larvae of the adult fly eat the living flesh of warm-blooded animals.
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An official review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement begins in July. President Trump already has suggested the U.S. would be better off without it.