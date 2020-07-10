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Agriculture

Agriculture

Find agriculture-related news from IPR and our partners at Harvest Public Media.
Two people hold ears of corn. Some are bright yellow. Others are dark purple and red.
Abbie Lankitus
/
University of Missouri
Harvest Public Media
Can purple corn replace some synthetic food dyes? Midwest scientists see potential
Rachel Cramer
Shades of red extracted from an ancient corn variety held up to heat and other conditions typical of food processing and storage. Researchers are exploring whether this natural dye alternative could open new markets for Midwest farmers.
Iowa Sen. Art Staed sits for a portrait on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in his Cedar Rapids, Iowa, condo. Staed, who announced in 2025 that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's, has advocated for banning the use of paraquat, a toxic herbicide linked to the neurodegenerative disease.
Luke Nozicka
/
The Midwest Newsroom
Agriculture
This Iowa senator living with Parkinson’s wants to ban paraquat weed killer, linked to the disease
Luke Nozicka
An aerial view of a brown river and islands of green vegetation.
Madeleine Charis King
/
Iowa Public Radio
Harvest Public Media
Excess nutrients can lie dormant in soil for years before polluting rivers, study finds
Rachel Cramer

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