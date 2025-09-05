Republican state Sen. Charlie McClintock launches campaign for Congress

McClintock made the announcement first at a fundraising event for Linn County Republicans Thursday, then took to social media, where he posted a photo of himself standing next to the president.

“As one of Iowa’s first endorsers of President Trump and supporters of his reelection campaign, I understand the Republican platform and the importance of an America First agenda,” McClintock wrote on Facebook.

He’s the first Republican to announce a campaign for the seat after Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson said she would run for U.S. Senate. State Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, said she is seriously considering jumping into the race.

“Thank you to Congresswoman Hinson for her service to District 2, and I wish her the best on her campaign for U.S. Senate,” McClintock said.

Nursing educator Kathy Dolter, former nonprofit executive Clint Twedt-Ball, and state Rep. Lindsay James are running as Democrats. The Cook Political Report has called the district that primarily covers northeast Iowa solidly Republican.

McClintock said he has a proven record of responsiveness, availability and service to his constituents that he would bring with him to Washington.

“Anyone who knows me, and my political career up to this point, knows my character and my passion for listening to the people and representing them in the Legislature,” he said.

McClintock is serving his second term in the Iowa Senate after serving one term in the House. This year, he supported protections for landowners against the use of eminent domain and voted to remove gender identity from the Iowa Civil Rights code.

He also introduced bills increasing property tax exemptions for those who served in the military and increasing penalties for publishing personal information with the purpose of harassment.

Before his time as a lawmaker, he was a police officer with the Cedar Rapids Police Department for 25 years and was elected mayor of Alburnett, a town just north of Cedar Rapids.

“If you do not yet know me, I will be traveling all throughout the congressional district very soon to earn your support and vote,” McClintock said.

The district includes Cedar Rapids, Cedar Falls and Dubuque.

McClintock did not respond to an interview request.