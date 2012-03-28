Weekdays @ noon on News & Studio One (FM) | Weekdays @ noon and 8 p.m. on News (Online & AM)

River to River is a conversation about the news — from an Iowa perspective. Together, we dig into the story behind the headlines, talking with newsmakers and experts to find out how the news affects you.

Ben Kieffer hosts this national award-winning program, which takes on challenging topics, explores issues from all sides, frames community problems, and fosters conversation and understanding. On Mondays during the legislative session, hear conversations with lawmakers and those impacted by actions at the statehouse. Wednesdays bring in political analysts from around the state to help you dissect the week in politics. And Fridays, we buzz through the week’s biggest news stories.

River to River is produced by Caitlin Troutman, Danielle Gehr and Samantha McIntosh , and our digital producer is Neve Kelley. Our executive producer is Katherine Perkins. Our theme music is by The River Monks.

Call into the live show weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. at 866-780-9100 or email the show's hosts and producers at rivertoriver@iowapublicradio.org. If you miss the show, download the podcast to listen at any time.