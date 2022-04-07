FCC Applications

University of Iowa:

On March 29, 2022, The University of Iowa, licensee of K269EK, 101.7, Dubuque, Iowa, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for consent to the assignment of the station license to Iowa Public Radio, Inc. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit:

https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/views/public/assignmentDraftCopy?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff37effd28b017f038f810a06d5&id=25076ff37effd28b017f038f810a06d5&goBack=N

University of Northern Iowa:

On March 29, 2022, University of Northern Iowa, licensee of K214BA, 90.7, Mason City, Iowa, K233AA, 94.5, Davenport, Iowa, K249EJ, 97.7, Des Moines, Iowa, K271AF, 102.1, Eldridge, Iowa, K284CN, 104.7, Ames, Iowa, and K237GD, 95.3, Iowa City, Iowa, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for consent to the assignment of the station licenses to Iowa Public Radio, Inc. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit:

https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/views/public/assignmentDraftCopy?displayType=html&appKey=25076f917f370919017f385fe49900b3&id=25076f917f370919017f385fe49900b3&goBack=N