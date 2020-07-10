© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Environment

Environment

One of the water quality monitors that gather data for the Iowa Water Quality Information System.
Courtesy of Jesus Gomez-Velez / University of Iowa
Environment
NASA funds new nitrate forecasting tool for Iowa water supply
Eliza Billingham
NASA is partnering with the University of Iowa, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Des Moines Water Works to create a new tool to forecast water quality conditions. The goal is to combine satellite imagery with water quality monitors across the state to predict when nitrate concentrations in surface or ground water will reach dangerous levels.
Thin strips of paper with pink squares lay on a kitchen counter.
Lucius Pham
/
Iowa Public Radio
Environment
Experts say reverse osmosis may be effective but isn't a solution for everyone
Rachel Cramer
Beautiful photo of prairie with an old stone cabin. There is a faint rainbow overhead. In the foreground there's a sign that says Iowa Lakeside Laboratory established 1909.
Photo Courtesy of Matt Fairchild
/
Iowa Lakeside Laboratory
Environment
Where science meets the shoreline, Iowa Lakeside Laboratory builds for the future
Sheila Brummer

Every important story. Every evening.

Get the latest on what's happening in Iowa and around the country.