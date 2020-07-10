Environment

NASA is partnering with the University of Iowa, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Des Moines Water Works to create a new tool to forecast water quality conditions. The goal is to combine satellite imagery with water quality monitors across the state to predict when nitrate concentrations in surface or ground water will reach dangerous levels.
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The Iowa DNR will move forward with demolishing an education center at Springbrook State Park after approval from the Natural Resource Commission. The center in Guthrie County made a big impact on thousands of students, educators and conservationists.
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A report from the Iowa DNR shows Iowa had 36 nitrate-related drinking water violations in 2025, which is more than double the number reported in 2024.
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The Iowa Bumble Bee Atlas is looking for volunteers to net bumblebees and collect data that could help conserve the native pollinators. Organizers of the statewide community science project are hosting three field day trainings this month.
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Casey Lake is one of the latest to benefit from the state's Lake Restoration Program, which is marking 20 years of addressing water quality issues at recreation sites across Iowa.
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Over the last 20 years, a conservationist in LeClaire has been trying to raise awareness about pesticide damage to his oak trees. He points to herbicide drift from nearby agriculture fields as the source of the problem.
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Every week on trash day, truckloads of waste are hauled off to three dozen landfills across the state. But some Iowa landfills are nearing the end of their lifespans, prompting communities to look elsewhere.
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Central Iowa Water Works — the regional water authority that serves one in five Iowans — has issued a lawn watering ban in the Des Moines area. It’s the result of a demand spike and consistently high nitrate levels in the rivers and other sources that provide water for the system.
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The Iowa Wildlife Federation promotes the national program, which helps people certify their yards and other outdoor spaces as healthy habitats for local wildlife.
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Central Iowa Water Works leaders said data indicates central Iowans may face another lawn watering ban due to high nitrate levels unless residents limit water use.