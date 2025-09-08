Regional HUD administrator launches campaign to represent Iowa’s 2nd District

At just 28 years old, Joe Mitchell’s resume already includes running a real estate business, holding public office, starting a nonprofit and serving in the federal government.

Now, he’s gunning to keep Iowa's 2nd Congressional District under GOP control after Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson announced plans to run for the U.S. Senate.

“I’m running for Congress because too many Iowans have been left behind by a broken political system that works for insiders and lobbyists — not for us,” Mitchell said in a statement. “For too long, politicians in Washington have wasted our tax dollars and cut backroom deals while working families pay the price.”

In recent months, Mitchell has served as a Trump-appointed regional administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, touring through Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas and meeting with local leaders. But his home base is in the 2nd District, which covers northeast Iowa and includes his hometown of Clear Lake, as well as Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Cedar Falls.

Before that, he served as chief of staff for the Federal Housing Finance Agency and served two terms in the Iowa House, from 2019 to 2023.

Mitchell said he has earned a reputation as a trusted voice in the Make America Great Again base and has a proven conservative record of fighting for Iowa values.

“I’ll work with President Trump to end reckless spending, secure our borders, protect our farmers and build an economy where hard work pays again,” Mitchell said. “It’s time to take power back from the insiders and return it to the people of Iowa — where it belongs.”

Mitchell runs a real estate development business and founded Run Gen Z, a nonprofit that aims to elect young conservatives to public office.

The race to replace Hinson

Mitchell is the second Republican to announce a bid for the seat after state Sen. Charlie McClintock, R-Alburnett, launched his campaign last week.

Republican state Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, said on social media she is “seriously considering jumping into this congressional race," and Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell hinted at a potential bid as well.

Three Democrats have launched campaigns for the 2nd District, including nursing educator Kathy Dolter, former nonprofit executive Clint Twedt-Ball and state Rep. Lindsay James of Dubuque.

According to Mitchell's campaign, he will advocate for fiscal responsibility, lower taxes and economic growth, along with other conservative values.

“He will fight tirelessly for family farmers, ethanol and small businesses, defend the right to life and the Second Amendment, and stand with President Trump in protecting our freedoms,” his campaign said in a statement.

Mitchell has not yet officially filed his candidacy with the Federal Elections Commission.