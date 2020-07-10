International students bring crucial tuition to Iowa colleges. Trump's visa policies are shrinking their ranks
With most foreign students paying full tuition, campuses will lose out as the numbers of international students decrease. Meanwhile, students worry as new restrictions about how long they can stay in the U.S. are set to go into effect.
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The Iowa Board of Regents and the Center for Intellectual Freedom at the University of Iowa have launched the search for its executive director with a job posting and salary range that could put the selected applicant on the same pay level as some university administrators.
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Charter school students have more access to classes and services through their home district under a bill signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
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The Cedar Rapids school board voted to close six schools in an effort to right-size the district’s finances. District officials said they see it as an opportunity to give students the best chance at a high-quality public education as the district faces pressure from state-funded education savings accounts and new charter schools opening nearby.
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For the last century, Roosevelt High School’s synchronized swimming team has fostered a community for women both in and out of the water. This year marks the Sharks’ 100th anniversary, making them the oldest club of their kind.
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A federal appeals court decision on Monday cleared the way for enforcement of a state law that bans Iowa’s public schools from offering certain books and forms of instruction related to gender and sexual orientation.
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Republican lawmakers have approved a 2% increase in K-12 funding, sending the bill to the governor for final approval.
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The Cedar Rapids school board is working toward reducing next year’s budget by nearly $13 million through salary and spending freezes, staffing reductions, and some school consolidations. Leaders are trying to right-size the district as it faces declining enrollment.
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The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is the latest battleground in the ongoing debate over an Iowa law that bans books with sexual content from school libraries and restricts lessons that relate to gender identity and sexual orientation.
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U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon announced plans to ease some restrictions on federal education funding at a public school in western Iowa.