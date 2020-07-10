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Education

Education

Daniyal Shahbaz, a native of Pakistan, stands next to the Iowa State University mascot inside the school’s Memorial Union building during fall freshman orientation in 2024.
Daniyal Shahbaz
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Provided
Iowa News
International students bring crucial tuition to Iowa colleges. Trump's visa policies are shrinking their ranks
Steph Conquest-Ware
With most foreign students paying full tuition, campuses will lose out as the numbers of international students decrease. Meanwhile, students worry as new restrictions about how long they can stay in the U.S. are set to go into effect.
Gov. Kim Reynolds, U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon and Acting Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling visited Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge to celebrate the rollout of Iowa's Workforce Pell Grant program on Aug. 4, 2026.
Isabella Luu
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Iowa Public Radio
Education
Education Secretary McMahon visits Iowa to roll out federal Workforce Pell Grant program
Isabella Luu
Writer on a stage expressively reads to an auditorium.
Gavin McGough
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Iowa Public Radio
Education
1619 Freedom School Read-In highlights the power of diverse storytelling
Gavin McGough

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