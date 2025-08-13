© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State lawmaker, Paralympian enters the growing field of U.S. Senate candidates

Iowa Public Radio | By Sheila Brummer
Published August 13, 2025 at 10:32 AM CDT
A man is in the front entry way of a business. He is wearing a light grey suit coat and blue tie and white shirt is smiling for the camera. He has brown hair and light facial hair. There are beige floor tiles behind him.
Sheila Brummer
/
Iowa Public Radio
Josh Turek attended a candidate forum at the Council Bluffs Police Station on October 17, 2024. He won reelection to the Iowa House District 20 less than three weeks later by a margin of 5%.

State representative and Paralympian Josh Turek from Council Bluffs wants to be the Democrat on the ballot to beat two-term U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst.

The 46-year-old calls himself a common-sense populist who is focused on issues that matter to Iowans.

“I decided to run because I love this country and I love Iowa — I love Iowans. And everywhere I go, within my community and around the state, I'm seeing a lot of Iowans that are really struggling, and their government is not working for them,” Turek said. “And you've got people like Joni Ernst that are going out there and cutting social safety nets and saying, ‘Well, we're all going to die.’"

Overcoming personal setbacks

Turek said he personally knows the struggles people face with money and health care. He was born with spina bifida due to his father's exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam and endured 21 surgeries before the age of 12 at Shriners Hospitals for Children.

“That’s the only way my family could afford it. I’m someone who was here because of free summer lunch programs, or the AEAs [area education agencies] or vocational rehabilitation. And to see all of these social safety nets being eroded and gutted all just to make tax breaks to billionaires is just fundamentally wrong," Turek said. “I think with this most recent Big Beautiful Bill where [Ernst] is voting to gut health care to poor children and to disabled, and to cut SNAP benefits — you know, food assistance — merely to make tax cuts for large corporations and billionaires is just frankly immoral.”

Turek said he also benefited enormously from the Americans with Disabilities Act, passed by Congress 35 years ago. He uses a wheelchair and competed for Team USA in basketball, winning two gold medals.

A man is in a wheelchair and is holding a basketball. He is wearing brownish sweatpants and a blue shirt. He has several medals around his neck. There is a basketball hoop behind him and it's a little out of focus.
Courtesy of Josh Turek
Josh Turek won several medals while playing wheelchair basketball in the Summer Paralympics four different times. He picked up gold in 2016 and 2020.

“Had it not been for the Americans with Disabilities Act sponsored by long-time Iowa senator — and now friend of mine — Tom Harkin, I would never have had the success that I've been able to have in my life. I would never have been able to even operate within society,” he said. “So, I understand firsthand the impact of what a U.S. senator from Iowa can have on individuals, on a community, on a state and on society. And that's what I want to give back — give back to Iowans, who deserve to have a senator that is going to work for them.”

Priorities for the U.S. Senate candidate

Turek's platform focuses on kitchen table issues, like lowering costs, raising the minimum wage and providing affordable health care. He also emphasized the need for clean air and water, as well as cancer prevention.

“Unfortunately, here in Iowa, we have the second-highest rates of cancer and the only state with a growing cancer rate. This is something that touches everyone, regardless of the political spectrum, something that has touched my life. My grandmother died of pancreatic cancer. My father had stage four throat cancer. I just found out last week that my sister has breast cancer. It touches all of us,” Turek said.

Turek first won election to the Iowa Legislature in 2022 by six votes. In 2024, the margin was bigger.

“I come from a county that Trump won by 20 points and a city that Trump won by double digits. That shows that I've got that ability to reach out to everyone, all across the aisle — and that's what it's going to take to beat Joni Ernst,” Turek added.

An image of two men who are smiling. There is a guy who is wearing a blue suit and gray tie with gray stripes. He is lower than the other man who is older and wearing glasses, a light pink shirt and slacks.
Courtesy of turek4iowa.com
Democratic state Rep. Josh Turek and his hero, former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin, who served in the U.S. Senate from 1985 to 2015. Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican, won election after Harkin's retirement to become Iowa's first woman to serve in either congressional chamber.

Who's in the race?

Turek is the fifth Democrat to launch a bid to unseat the incumbent Ernst. Others in the race include state Sen. Zach Wahls of Coralville, state Rep. J.D. Scholten of Sioux City, former Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Director Nathan Sage of Indianola and Des Moines School Board Chair Jackie Norris.

Republicans who announced their candidacy are former state Sen. Jim Carlin of Sioux City and Joshua Smith, a veteran from Indianola.

“I actually think that shows the energy that we have right now and maybe also how much Joni Ernst is disliked that lots of people — they want to get her out of there," Turek said. “But I think there's a lot of value in us having multiple people in this primary. I think that it's ultimately going to make us sharper. We do not want to be going into a general election, not being battle-tested."
Tags
Political News CandidateRural IowaWestern IowaIowa Legislature2026 ElectionJoni ErnstU.S. Senate
Sheila Brummer
Sheila Brummer is IPR's Western Iowa Reporter, with expertise in reporting on immigrant and indigenous communities, agriculture, the environment and weather in order to help Iowans better understand their communities and the state. She's covered flooding in western Iowa, immigrants and refugees settling in Iowa, and scientific partnerships monitoring wildlife populations, among many more stories, for IPR, NPR and other media organizations. Brummer is a graduate of Buena Vista University.
See stories by Sheila Brummer
Related Content