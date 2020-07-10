Arts & Life

“Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World” was screened earlier this month in Iowa City and will air on PBS as part of "American Masters" on Aug. 25.
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The legacy of former President Herbert Hoover and Lou Henry Hoover is on display at the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, open now for the first time since January 2025.
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The films will be screened at Drake University Aug 6-8. The festival ends on Aug. 8 with the Motherland Experience Festival, a day of African arts, culture and community.
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Members of the Otoe-Missouria Tribe are crossing the Midwest on a tour of ancestral sites. The 11-day journey brought them across Iowa and included a stop in Decorah, where they met with a researcher of the tribe’s native language.
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After conquering the Oscars with Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan turned his attention to the foundation of all modern epics, finding inspiration in the ancient Greek poet Homer. His resulting adaptation of The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and many more A-list stars, is a towering cinematic achievement and yet another filmmaking leap forward for Nolan.
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Rebecca Fons knows art house cinema when she sees it. The Iowan has spent nearly two decades in independent film exhibition and now works in London as a film curator. Ahead of Art House Theater Day on July 30, she shared what it means to bring independent movies to cinemas across the world.
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A new outdoor climbing area in Jackson County is the first of its scale to open in the state in more than a decade. Volunteers passionate about opening more access to climbing in Iowa developed the site earlier this summer.
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Renowned authors and hundreds of Iowans gathered in Waterloo over the weekend to show resistance to public school book bans. The event was organized by the 1619 Freedom School, a program cofounded by Nikole Hannah-Jones to boost children’s literacy in the community.
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The Granny Basketball National Tournament is in Ankeny this weekend. Iowa is the birthplace of the sport, which celebrates six-on-six history and gives a space for older women to compete.
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College students spent the past five summers excavating land around the Abbie Gardner Sharp Cabin in Arnolds Park, uncovering artifacts that help tell the story of one of Iowa's most significant historic sites. With the work complete, officials hope the state will preserve the cabin for future generations.