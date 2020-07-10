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Arts & Life

Arts & Life

A poster for the documentary is displayed FilmScene.
Natalie Dunlap
/
Iowa Public Radio
Arts & Life
A new documentary from Iowa-connected director paints a portrait of Mary Oliver
Natalie Dunlap, Samantha McIntosh, Charity Nebbe
“Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World” was screened earlier this month in Iowa City and will air on PBS as part of "American Masters" on Aug. 25.
A blue ribbon for floriculture is shown.
Madeleine Charis King
/
Iowa Public Radio
Arts & Life
Meet some of the most decorated state fair competitors
Natalie Dunlap, Dani Gehr, Charity Nebbe
Crews stand along the curved walls of Water Curia, a public art installation and outdoor classroom being constructed in Water Works Park.
Maura Curran
/
Iowa Public Radio
Arts & Life
Art installation honors legacy of Des Moines water quality advocate through education
Maura Curran

Your guide to the arts, culture, and life in Iowa.

Movies, books, events — it's everything you need to build out your weekend plans.