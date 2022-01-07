Iowa Politics

2022 is an election year, and we’re following all of Iowa’s major races as Governor Reynolds and Senator Charles Grassley defend their seats and congressional candidates vie for office under redrawn political maps. Hear what’s happening as candidates hit the campaign trail until the results are tallied on election night on November 8.

2022 Legislative Session

The 2022 Iowa legislative session is scheduled to run from January 10 through April 19. Reporters Grant Gerlock, Katarina Sostaric and John Pemble bring the latest from the Iowa statehouse, following the legislative priorities, bills and new Iowa laws.

They’re watching the major issues that will shape the 2022 session, including workforce and unemployment solutions, tax cuts, child care, education, and the state budget.