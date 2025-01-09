2026 Legislative Session

The 2026 Iowa legislative session ran from Jan. 12 through April 2026. Katarina Sostaric, Isabella Luu and other IPR reporters bring you the latest from the Iowa Statehouse. They’re watching the major issues that will shape Iowa politics this session and beyond, including tax cuts, education and the state budget.

Follow the day's political news through our Legislative Briefs and in-depth coverage of the Iowa Legislature's priorities, bills and new Iowa laws.