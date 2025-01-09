Iowa Politics
The latest political news and issues impacting Iowa.
2026 Election
Get the latest news ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, including primary coverage, campaign events and candidate profiles. IPR reporters follow important races happening at the state level and track Iowa’s congressional district races.
2026 Legislative Session
The 2026 Iowa legislative session ran from Jan. 12 through April 2026. Katarina Sostaric, Isabella Luu and other IPR reporters bring you the latest from the Iowa Statehouse. They’re watching the major issues that will shape Iowa politics this session and beyond, including tax cuts, education and the state budget.
Follow the day's political news through our Legislative Briefs and in-depth coverage of the Iowa Legislature's priorities, bills and new Iowa laws.
Iowa Government News
Stay informed with what's happening inside your state government. Track the policy and management of Iowa by Gov. Kim Reynolds, your elected officials and other parts of government.