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Iowa Politics

The latest political news and issues impacting Iowa.

 

2026 Election

Get the latest news ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, including primary coverage, campaign events and candidate profiles. IPR reporters follow important races happening at the state level and track Iowa’s congressional district races.

The latest from the campaign trail
Midterm Races to Follow

Make sense of all the politics.

Get a weekly breakdown on what's happening — from the statehouse to the White House.

2026 Legislative Session

The 2026 Iowa legislative session ran from Jan. 12 through April 2026. Katarina Sostaric, Isabella Luu and other IPR reporters bring you the latest from the Iowa Statehouse. They’re watching the major issues that will shape Iowa politics this session and beyond, including tax cuts, education and the state budget.

Follow the day's political news through our Legislative Briefs and in-depth coverage of the Iowa Legislature's priorities, bills and new Iowa laws.

Legislative Briefs | MORE >>
  1. Bill restricting access to abortion pills passed by the Iowa Legislature
  2. Bill capping local property tax heads to governor’s desk
  3. Bill increasing minimum sentence for repeat felony offenders heads to governor’s desk
  4. Bill to assist rural attorneys with student loans heads to governor’s desk
More from the Iowa Legislature

Iowa Government News

Stay informed with what's happening inside your state government. Track the policy and management of Iowa by Gov. Kim Reynolds, your elected officials and other parts of government.

What's Happening at the State Level