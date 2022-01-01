Careers at Iowa Public Radio

Work for a leader in public media! Iowa Public Radio, a nonprofit organization, and its network of stations serve over 200,000 listeners in Iowa. True to our mission, IPR strives to enhance Iowa’s civic and cultural connections.

Send application materials to iprrecruiting@iowapublicradio.org unless it's noted otherwise in the position announcement.



Current Openings

Radio Broadcast Engineer: Located in Ames

Student Opportunities:

None at this time

Freelance Opportunities:

Music writers and photographers: Located anywhere in Iowa



Our Commitment to Diversity

IPR is committed to a workplace that values diversity, fosters belonging, supports creativity, promotes possibility and respects all. There are many pathways in, and clear opportunities for professional growth. In our work, we champion diverse voices. We celebrate America's rich cultural diversity and tell stories that both highlight and challenge our sense of who we are as Iowans. This is reflected in the shows we air, the stories we tell and the sources we use for those stories, the music we play, the people we interview and the board and staff who make up IPR.

Iowa Public Radio is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Discrimination because of race, color, religion, national origin or sex is prohibited. If you believe you have been a victim of discrimination, please notify the appropriate local, state or federal agency.