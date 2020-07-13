Political News

Republican gubernatorial candidate Zach Lahn met with cancer survivors and advocates to discuss Iowa's growing cancer rate three weeks after Democratic opponent Rob Sand.
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U.S. Senate candidates Republican Ashley Hinson, Democrat Josh Turek and Libertarian Thomas Laehn spoke at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox during the first days of the state fair.
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The Democratic National Committee on Saturday approved by voice vote its lineup of six early primaries for the 2028 election cycle, kicking off with South Carolina and Nevada. Notably, the early lineup excludes Iowa, despite a push from its state party officials to keep it among the initial contests.
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A longtime Iowa State Fair tradition gave Republican Zach Lahn and Democrat Rob Sand a chance to make their case to voters. They offered different visions for the state while portraying themselves as willing to challenge politics as usual.
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The Libertarian Party of Iowa has nominated new candidates for lieutenant governor and the 3rd District House race in November following the removal of two candidates by the State Objection Panel in June.
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It's been a decade since Iowa privatized its Medicaid system under Gov. Terry Branstad, but the move has been controversial and the system's future has become an issue in this year's competitive gubernatorial election.
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Libertarian candidate Marco Battaglia has dropped out of the race for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District due to a medical emergency. The Libertarian Party of Iowa will hold a convention on Aug. 9 to pick another candidate to run in his place.
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Marco Battaglia, who is vying for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District seat, said he plans to appeal a judge’s ruling preventing him from appearing on November’s general election ballot.
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A judge ruled to uphold a state panel's decision to remove Libertarian candidates Nicholas Gluba and Jules Cutler from the November ballot. Gluba was running for governor with Cutler as his running mate.
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In many U.S. cities, even those without camping bans, officials are more aggressive with removing encampments from public spaces. People experiencing homelessness say they’re moving frequently and experiencing anxiety.