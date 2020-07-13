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Political News

Political News

Republican gubernatorial candidate Zach Lahn participated in a roundtable on cancer on Aug. 18, 2026.
Natalie Krebs
/
Iowa Public Radio
Political News
Lahn discusses Iowa's cancer rate in second roundtable for gubernatorial candidates
Natalie Krebs
Republican gubernatorial candidate Zach Lahn met with cancer survivors and advocates to discuss Iowa's growing cancer rate three weeks after Democratic opponent Rob Sand.
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. tied reinstating the presidential fitness test to the Trump administration’s goals of improving childhood obesity rates and mental health.
Grant Gerlock
/
Iowa Public Radio
Political News
RFK Jr. teams up with Miller-Meeks at Iowa YMCA to promote youth fitness
Grant Gerlock
U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn speaks at JR's SouthPork Ranch at the Iowa State Fairgrounds at his campaign fundraiser on Aug. 17, 2026.
Gavin McGough
/
Iowa Public Radio
Political News
Hegseth stumps for Nunn at Iowa State Fair, promotes $1.5T defense budget
Isabella Luu

Make sense of all the politics.

Follow everything happening in Iowa poltiics, from the campaign trail to the state capitol.