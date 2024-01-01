© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)

Classical music. Concert hall quality.

Turn on a timeless piece. Any time of day.

 

Iowa’s Only 24-7 Source for Classical Music

Iowa Public Radio offers the world's greatest classical music played by the most accomplished musicians. From historical masterpieces to live performances captured locally, we bring the inspiring, the thrilling and the captivating to accompany your day.

Find Your Station

Turn the dial and set your favorites to your local classical music station.

105.9 | Des Moines & South Central Iowa

97.7 | Des Moines Metro

91.7 | Ames & Boone

104.7 | Ames

90.7 | Mason City & Clear Lake

89.5 | Cedar Falls & Waterloo

101.7 | Dubuque

91.7 | Cedar Rapids, Iowa City & Quad Cities

91.1 | Ottumwa

96.3 | Pella

Classical Music 101

With timeless music dating back centuries, there’s much to learn. Understand the history, key terms and more in our guides.

Experience IPR Classical at its Finest

Classical music the way it was meant to be heard. No static. No signal interference. Listen in the IPR app for our highest-quality stream.

More Ways to Hear Iowa Public Radio Classical

Listen to IPR’s collection of classical shows and curated performances through your home speakers, smart TV, tablet or phone — without a radio, web browser or app. Just ask your device to play it:

  • “Hey Siri, play Iowa Public Radio Classical.”
  • “Alexa, play Iowa Public Radio Classical.”
  • "OK Google, play Iowa Public Radio Classical."