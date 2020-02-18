© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Environment
Workers in Iowa failed to investigate leak that poured manure wastewater into creeks
Kavahn Mansouri
Iowa Department of Natural Resources documents show workers at a manure digester in northwest Iowa noted a drop in the digester’s tank but didn’t investigate the issue further. The digester leaked roughly 376,000 gallons of manure water into nearby creeks.
Abortion Policy News
planned parenthood clinic
  1. A 24-hour abortion waiting period is now enforceable in Iowa
  2. Reynolds says she's taking 'next practical steps' to restrict abortion
  3. Democratic gubernatorial candidate DeJear advocates for abortion rights 
