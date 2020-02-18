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A small black and white animal the size of a squirrel -- the plains spotted skunk -- explores foliage and dirt
Blake Sasse/Arkansas Game and Fish Commission
/
U.S. Fish and Wildlife
Harvest Public Media
This handstand-performing skunk is disappearing from the Great Plains. It may be endangered soon
Macy Byars
The plains spotted skunk is becoming harder to find in the central U.S. states it calls home. As federal officials consider the skunk for federal protections, researchers and environmentalists are hoping to learn more about the long understudied species.
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