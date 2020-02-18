The plains spotted skunk is becoming harder to find in the central U.S. states it calls home. As federal officials consider the skunk for federal protections, researchers and environmentalists are hoping to learn more about the long understudied species.
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A new political era for Colombia: a hard-right president promises order, growth and confrontation.
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A key Republican senator, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, said he would back Todd Blanche's nomination as attorney general, smoothing the path for his ultimate confirmation by the Senate.
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U.S. employers cut 23,000 jobs in July, and job gains for the two previous months were weaker than initially reported, according to a report Friday from the Labor Department.
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Over 1 million people a year die from diarrheal disease. Nearly half are kids under age 5. A new vaccine in trials offers great hope.
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President Trump says he has signed two new orders targeting birthright citizenship. And, Iran is aiming to ban U.S. ships from the Strait of Hormuz.