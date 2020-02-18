Catch breaking news and all of the day's top stories.
Top Stories
Iowa Department of Natural Resources documents show workers at a manure digester in northwest Iowa noted a drop in the digester’s tank but didn’t investigate the issue further. The digester leaked roughly 376,000 gallons of manure water into nearby creeks.
IPR News
La Oficina del Censo informó que una gran parte de la población latina se perdió en la última encuesta. Para algunas ciudades de Iowa, eso significa mayores obstáculos para los recursos y la infraestructura que necesitan.
More Iowa businesses want to hire refugees amid a statewide labor shortage. IowaWorks is working to train those companies on how to do it right.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine created high prices for wheat. But between drought and costly inputs, wheat farmers might not benefit from the booming market.
No injuries were reported in a series of incidents involving a machete, "a suicide plan," and a number of incendiary devices discovered Tuesday in Iowa City.
This week's storm that blew through the state caused minor damage, reaching speeds of 60 to 70 miles per hour. Meteorologists said these large lateral storms "aren't that uncommon" in the Midwest.