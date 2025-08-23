2 for the Show

The Latest
A new film series is looking back at five iconic Hollywood films from directors and actors who left Europe in the years leading up to World War II. "From Hitler to Hollywood" will feature screenings at The Last Picture House in Davenport starting Sept. 3.
Iowa City’s nonprofit movie theater FilmScene has partnered with a local investor to purchase the building that houses its original location on the Ped Mall.
The 48 Hour Film Project of Des Moines has been a staple in the city’s film scene for decades. But this year marks a change for many teams who have regularly participated in the annual competition. The event enters a new era with a new city producer leading the way.
Would it surprise you to learn that the man behind the iconic Leatherface mask in 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' was not at all like the character he portrayed? You might be shocked to find out that Gunnar Hansen, the hulking actor who played the original masked monster was a poet and a skilled sailor. A new documentary reveals the real man behind the mask.
Iowa’s latest movie star is a 150-pound Great Dane from Newton. The dog, named Bing, stars alongside Naomi Watts and Bill Murray in The Friend, in theaters April 4. Here’s how Bing was discovered and what it was like for the four-legged actor to film in New York City.
From big-budget blockbusters like Dune and Gladiator II to introspective dramas like Conclave and Hard Truths, these are the top 10 films of 2024.
Looking for more movies about Bob Dylan after A Complete Unknown? From Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid to No Direction Home, check out our list of the best Bob Dylan films, ranked in chronological order.
For every Christmas classic, like It's a Wonderful Life or Elf, there's an overlooked gem waiting to be discovered — which is why we've curated a list of some of our favorite holiday movies to watch this season.
Here’s your listening guide to the best Bob Dylan songs from the mid-1960s, the time period covered in the new film A Complete Unknown starring Timothée Chalamet.
The cult craze of The Room hits Iowa this week, with Greg Sestero (Oh, hi Mark) set to appear in-person at screenings in Davenport and Des Moines. Widely considered to be the worst movie ever made, fans of The Room continue to flock to theaters for a rowdy good time. Don’t forget the plastic spoons!
After the food has been served and the bellies are full, after the shopping is done and political arguments have been had or avoided, what will you do on Thanksgiving? We put together a list of movies recommendations for the holiday — offering a little something for all tastes.
The Last Waltz, Martin Scorsese's legendary concert film documenting The Band's farewell performance, has become a Thanksgiving viewing tradition for both music and movie fans.