Make a lasting investment for IPR's future. Join our Heritage Society.

A gift in your estate plans helps ensure Iowa Public Radio will be here for future generations. It's a wonderful way to celebrate the long history of Iowa Public Radio and ensure it continues for generations to come.

Thanks to a generous challenge from longtime listeners Stan and Jean Potratz, your planned gift can make an even greater difference through the end of 2026.

Join the 50 for $50,000 Challenge: We're inviting 50 listeners to join the Heritage Society by December 31. When you and 49 others let us know you've included IPR in their estate plans, Stan and Jean will contribute an additional $50,000 to IPR's annual fund.

That means a future gift can help provide immediate support for the independent journalism, local music, and trusted programming Iowans rely on every day—while creating a lasting legacy for the future.

Will you help us reach our goal by becoming one of the 50?

Fill out this form, contact Andrea Hansen or call 515.383.8420 to share your intentions with us or learn more about planned giving. We can partner with you and your financial advisor to explore how you can make a difference for Iowa Public Radio while accommodating your financial and philanthropic goals.

Have you already included IPR in your estate plans? Please let us know by filling out this letter of intent and returning it to IPR. Or, save paper and fill out this form.

Your gift estimate can remain confidential but when you share with us that you have included IPR in your estate plans, you become a member of our Heritage Society and can enjoy its benefits.

Common ways to include Iowa Public Radio in your estate plans:

Beneficiary Designation

We’ve developed sample language for you to include in your will, trust, retirement plan or insurance policy. Iowa Public Radio is a 501(c)3 organization. Our Tax ID number is 20-4227123.

Bequest language for an unrestricted gift to support IPR generally:

I give _________[include sum, percentage, or description of property] to Iowa Public Radio, Tax ID #20-4227123, to be used for its general operating purposes.

Example of unrestricted use: I give 100% of the remainder of my IRA to Iowa Public Radio, Tax ID# 20-4227123, to be used for its general operating purposes.

Bequest language for a restricted gift:

I give __________[include sum, percentage, or description of property] to Iowa Public Radio, Tax ID #20-4227123, to be used to support ______________[name the fund or purpose you would like your gift restricted to].

Example of restricted use: I give $10,000 to Iowa Public Radio, Tax ID #20-4227123, to support programming.

If you're just beginning to think about estate planning. Here is a simple checklist to get you started.

General Types of Planned Gifts

There are several methods for making a charitable gift through estate planning as follows:

Charitable Estate Gifts

Charitable estate or deferred giving enables you to arrange charitable contributions in a manner that maximizes personal objectives and financial goals. Many plans provide flexibility during your lifetime, even though Iowa Public Radio will not realize their benefit until a time in the future. The most common types of deferred plans are bequests, retirement plan designations, charitable remainder trusts, and charitable gift annuities.

Bequests

A bequest in your will or living trust naming Iowa Public Radio as a beneficiary is the easiest and most popular deferred gift plan. Donors may name Iowa Public Radio as a percentage beneficiary or for a specific dollar amount or specific assets. Your assets can be used to support Iowa Public Radio for the purposes you have documented.

Retirement Plan Assets

Retirement accounts often are exposed to income tax and estate taxes, which may be avoided or reduced through a deferred gift. Naming Iowa Public Radio as a beneficiary of your retirement account can provide a meaningful gift to Iowa Public Radio. See your financial advisor for options.

Charitable Remainder Trust

A charitable trust to benefit Iowa Public Radio is established when you transfer assets (cash, securities or real estate) to a trust where the assets are invested to pay an annual, lifetime or term-of-years income to you or other beneficiaries. When the trust matures, the remaining assets are distributed by the trustee according to your wishes. See your financial advisor for options.

Contact IPR

Our giving program includes a variety of options that will meet the evolving needs of Iowa Public Radio now and into the future. You can create your legacy with IPR through current, ongoing gifts, or future gifts. To explore giving options, please contact our Development Director, Andrea Hansen.

