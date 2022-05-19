Broadcast Outages and Alerts
Are you experiencing unusual reception issues while listening to Iowa Public Radio? Check to see if the signal you listen to is on the list below. If so, you'll see a brief explanation of what is happening to the signal and how long it is anticipated to take to repair/return to normal.
If the signal you listen to is not on this list and you feel it has a broadcast issue, e-mail us to let us know. Please include your location and the frequency you're experiencing troubles with.
If your signal is experiencing issues, please continue to listen to us - through our website, the IPR app, or your smart speaker.
Current Broadcast Outages or Other Issues:
There are no known issues at this time. All IPR stations are operating normally.