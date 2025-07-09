A political newcomer is running as a Democrat in Iowa’s 4th District

The only Democrat running for Iowa’s 4th Congressional seat says she’s in the race to help people.

“I'm going to listen to everyday Iowans and actually do what they need, rather than doing what the special interests want,” WolfTornabane said.

WolfTornabane, 35, is a mother of two from Storm Lake. She decided to announce her candidacy after Democrat Ryan Melton dropped out.

Photo courtesy of Liz Gregg Ashley WolfTornabane and her family took part in the Star-Spangled Spectacular parade in Storm Lake on the Fourth of July.

“I look at AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] and other people my age, who are already representing people and trying to bring about real change in the world, and that's what I've wanted to do for a long time. But I thought it was going to have to wait till later in life,” WolfTornabane said. “But then, when Ryan Melton had to suspend his campaign, I got to thinking about it, and there was no reason not to do it now. Why not now?”

Prior to staying at home to care for her children, WolfTornbane worked as a public school instructional assistant and served as director of Christian education at Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Storm Lake.

“I would say that living in a household of everyday people and not having a six-figure salary to work on, I know how to budget — I know how to run a household. I've got experience in the school district, so I know what the schools need, and I'm ready to listen to everyday Iowans. That's the biggest thing. I'm going to listen to everyday Iowans and actually do what they need, rather than doing what the special interests want," she said.

WolfTornabane found inspiration to run for office from the nonprofit She Should Run, and believes women are underrepresented in public office.

“It is very great at empowering women and letting them know that they are more qualified than they think," she added. "If anyone has considered any sort of public office, whether it be school board, statehouse or the U.S. House of Representatives, I say, go for it. You are more qualified than you think.”

Priorities for the new candidate

Health care is WolfTornabane’s top concern for Iowans and the rest of the nation. She said a study showed that the happiest countries on Earth have strong health care systems, with the top four having publicly funded universal health care.

“So that tells us that any of the rhetoric we hear demonizing public health care is simply fear mongering, and that if that person is an elected official, they are speaking on behalf of the health insurance industry, not on behalf of the everyday people they represent,” WolfTornabane added.

Photo courtesy of Pegg Havens Ashley WolfTornabane helped organize a "No Kings" protest in Storm Lake on June 14. Local news reports said 300 people showed up for the peaceful protest. Phil Havens of Storm Lake is also shown in the photo that includes a framed copy of the U.S Constitution.

WolfTornabane said her priorities also include education, LGBTQ rights and creating a feasible pathway to citizenship for immigrants.

"There are so many issues I care about, and basically, if an issue has an underdog — like with big ag vs. family farms — you can bet I'll be supporting the underdog,” WolfTornabane said. “I care about revitalizing our small towns so our families stay rooted here.”

WolfTornabane organized two recent rallies that were anti-President Donald Trump and says politicians need to listen to everyday people and their concerns, not the special interests of billionaires.

Other candidates in the race

GOP candidates for the 4th Congressional District race include the head of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, Chris McGowan, and House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl. State Sen. Lynn Evans of Aurelia is also considering joining the race.

The 4th Congressional District includes 36 counties and the cities of Sioux City, Ames and Marshalltown. The district is currently represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, who is exploring a run for governor.