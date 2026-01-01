Nicole Baxter

Nicole BaxterDigital News Producer
Expertise: Sharing Iowa news and Iowa film stories with IPR's digital audience
Education: University of Northern Iowa
Favorite Iowa Destination: Color the Wind Kite Festival in Clear Lake
Experience:
- Writes and edits the latest daily news stories for IPR and helps reporters bring their stories to digital readers
- Regularly produces content for IPR’s internationally award-winning newsletters
- Covers Iowa film news as part of IPR's 2 for the Show
- Has written features on an indigenous violinist pursuing a career in Hollywood as a film composer, a German filmmaker/author visiting Iowa City and a silent-era satire protesting anti-Semitism.
- Served as a staff writer at The Northern Iowan
My Favorite Stories
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From his golden hair and blue eyes to his striking smile and charming nature, actor Robert Redford was a Hollywood heartthrob. He was also an award-winning director, a producer, an industry leader and a political activist. Although his career and life have come to a close, he left us with decades of great films to revisit and discover. If you haven’t had the chance to fall in love with Redford yet, here’s where to start.
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Viva la Refocus! Revolution and radical filmmaking themes ran through the Iowa City festival of adaptationCelebrating adaptation is at the heart of the Refocus Film Festival in Iowa City. But this year, another unifying theme emerged: art as a form of revolution. From regional premieres to newly restored classics, the four-day festival featured many movies that inspired conversation around social change.
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Schindler’s list saved her life. 80 years later, this Holocaust survivor’s story teaches the power of overcoming hateIt was 80 years ago that the Karp family walked out of Oskar Schindler’s factory as free Jews. They had survived the unimaginable and would soon find a new life in Iowa. Celina, who was just 13 at the time, shares her story of overcoming hate and the importance of finding your voice.
My Latest Stories
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Rebecca Fons knows art house cinema when she sees it. The Iowan has spent nearly two decades in independent film exhibition and now works in London as a film curator. Ahead of Art House Theater Day on July 30, she shared what it means to bring independent movies to cinemas across the world.
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For cinephiles, July means one thing: the Criterion Collection sale at Barnes & Noble. Whether you’re a long-time fan or just Criterion-curious, we’ve put together a list of movies to help get your collection started.
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Celebrate the anniversary of the first drive-in movie theater by visiting a theater near you. Just four remain in Iowa.
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Before heading to the polls on June 2 to cast your ballot for the 2026 primary election, check our voter guide to see who’s running in major races in Iowa and for other important voter registration information.
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A new film festival celebrating Latino culture and community is coming to Iowa City this weekend. The inaugural Aquí y Allá Latin American Film Festival takes place May 1-3 at FilmScene’s Chauncey cinema and features six new premieres.
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The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival is celebrating its 15th anniversary by expanding to eight days, firmly securing its spot as Iowa’s largest — and longest — film festival. This year features over 200 films, including a documentary about the opera singer Simon Estes.
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Downtown Washington will play host to the 4th annual Farm to Film Fest April 17-19. The three-day celebration of cinema is designed to bring the community together for an immersive weekend of art, culture and entertainment — all for free.
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Iowa’s longest-running film festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary with its biggest festival weekend yet. The Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival runs April 9-12 and features 65 films — all with Iowa ties.
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The second annual Ottumwa International Film Festival returns to the Bridge View Center March 20-21 for a two-day celebration of cinema.
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Staying home with your special someone or kicking back solo are perfect ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day — so long as you have a good movie to watch! Here are four streaming movies to keep your heart full this weekend.