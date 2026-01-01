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Nicole Baxter is a Digital News Producer at Iowa Public Radio. 3/27/2025 Photo by John Pemble

Nicole Baxter

Digital News Producer
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Expertise: Sharing Iowa news and Iowa film stories with IPR's digital audience

Education: University of Northern Iowa

Favorite Iowa Destination: Color the Wind Kite Festival in Clear Lake

Experience:

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