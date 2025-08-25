© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Iowa Famous

adjective
describes a person of note who was born in, died in, lived in, went to school in, or was otherwise impacted by the state of Iowa.

In this Talk of Iowa series, host Charity Nebbe discusses Iowans of past and present who made an impact in arts, politics, social justice, education, sports and more. Whatever their connection is to the state, we claim Iowans of all types.