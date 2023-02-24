Donating your land or real estate is easy! Get started here or call 844.277.4663

Donating real estate to Iowa Public Radio is a great way to support our mission in enriching the civic and cultural life in Iowa through high-quality news and cultural programming. When you donate, we'll use the proceeds to support your favorite programs like Morning Edition and Talk of Iowa, plus the great variety of music you hear daily on IPR. This gift makes a difference at Iowa Public Radio.

Iowa Public Radio has partnered with CARS (Charitable Adult Rides & Services), our longtime partner on our successful vehicle donation program, to process real estate donations to benefit Iowa Public Radio. Our program takes any property type (land, homes, commercial) in any location as long as there is equity.

Even if you owe back taxes, have a mortgage balance, or have deferred maintenance, it's no problem. We will pay off all loans, liens, and commissions owed and we pay all closing costs. If you have a real estate asset that is costing you money or not being utilized, donating it is a great way to give back and you may even claim a significant tax deduction!

Start your donation at the property donation page.

In addition to supporting the programs you love, your gift will make you a member of Iowa Public Radio.

If you have any questions about the property donation process, please don't hesitate to reach out to our experts at 844-277-4663.

Frequently Asked Questions.

