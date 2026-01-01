Board of Directors
Iowa Public Radio is governed by a Board of Directors comprised of the following Community Directors:
Alejandro Hernandez
Andrea Welchans
Ardis Kelley
Bethany Gorsch
Chris Martin
Chuck Swanson
David Yepsen
Grant Veeder
Harry Smith
Katie Roth
Kaye Lozier
Kenneth G. Brown
Libby Jacobs
Mark Nolte
Mike Moeller
Renee Schaaf
Meetings of the Iowa Public Radio Board of Directors and their committees are open to the public. Board meetings are held quarterly.
A copy of the agenda for the most recent Board of Directors' meeting can be found here.
Upcoming Board Meetings
Regular meetings of the Board of Directors shall be held no less frequently than once each calendar quarter, with the annual meeting held during October each year.
Meetings begin at 1:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
- Thursday, December 17, 2026 - Q4 2026 Board of Directors Meeting — Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines; C3 Center, Barry’s Boardroom; 1910 Ingersoll Ave; Des Moines, IA 50312
Upcoming Committee Meetings
- Thursday, December 3, 2026 - Virtual
- Development Committee, 1:00 p.m.
- Finance Committee, 2:00 p.m.
- Governance Committee, 3:15 p.m.
Board Minutes
2026
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
Search Committee
Development Committee
Executive Committee
Finance Committee
2026
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
Governance Committee
2026
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018