Iowa Public Radio is governed by a Board of Directors comprising 15 Community Directors:

Douglas West

Doug Moore

Greg Schnirring

Helen Miller

Julie Monson

Katie Byers

Lijun Chadima

Marsha Ternus

Mary Kramer

Mary Rayburn

Nora Everett

Robert Downer

Steve Firman

Warren Madden

Zachary Mannheimer

Meetings of the Iowa Public Radio Board of Directors and their committees are open to the public. Board meetings are held quarterly, at a minimum, in Ames, Des Moines, Cedar Falls and Iowa City.

A copy of the agenda for the most recent Board of Directors' meeting can be found here.

Upcoming Meetings - meetings begin at 1:00 pm unless otherwise noted

——————————————————————-

Thursday, Aug. 18 - Iowa Association of Community College Trustees, 855 East Court Avenue, Des Moines

Meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13 - Location TBD

Thursday, Dec. 8 - Location TBD

——————————————————————-

Board Minutes:

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

Development Committee Minutes:

2021

2020

2019

Finance Committee Minutes:

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

Governance Committee Minutes:

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

Search Committee Minutes:

2013

