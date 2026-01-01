Iowa Public Radio is governed by a Board of Directors comprised of the following Community Directors:

Alejandro Hernandez

Andrea Welchans

Ardis Kelley

Bethany Gorsch

Chris Martin

Chuck Swanson

David Yepsen

Grant Veeder

Harry Smith

Katie Roth

Kaye Lozier

Kenneth G. Brown

Libby Jacobs

Mark Nolte

Mike Moeller

Renee Schaaf

Meetings of the Iowa Public Radio Board of Directors and their committees are open to the public. Board meetings are held quarterly.

A copy of the agenda for the most recent Board of Directors' meeting can be found here.

Upcoming Board Meetings

Regular meetings of the Board of Directors shall be held no less frequently than once each calendar quarter, with the annual meeting held during October each year.

Meetings begin at 1:30 pm unless otherwise noted.



Thursday, December 17, 2026 - Q4 2026 Board of Directors Meeting — Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines; C3 Center, Barry’s Boardroom; 1910 Ingersoll Ave; Des Moines, IA 50312

Upcoming Committee Meetings

Thursday, December 3, 2026 - Virtual

Development Committee, 1:00 p.m. Finance Committee, 2:00 p.m. Governance Committee, 3:15 p.m.



Board Minutes

2026

2025

2024

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

Search Committee

CEO Search — 2026

Development Committee

2025

2024

2023

2021

2020

2019

Executive Committee

2026

2025

Finance Committee

2026

2025

2024

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

Governance Committee

2026

2025

2024

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

Sounding Board Steering Committee

2025

2024

2023