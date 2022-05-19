Board of Directors
Iowa Public Radio is governed by a Board of Directors comprising 15 Community Directors:
Douglas West
Doug Moore
Greg Schnirring
Helen Miller
Julie Monson
Katie Byers
Lijun Chadima
Marsha Ternus
Mary Kramer
Mary Rayburn
Nora Everett
Robert Downer
Steve Firman
Warren Madden
Zachary Mannheimer
Meetings of the Iowa Public Radio Board of Directors and their committees are open to the public. Board meetings are held quarterly, at a minimum, in Ames, Des Moines, Cedar Falls and Iowa City.
A copy of the agenda for the most recent Board of Directors' meeting can be found here.
Upcoming Meetings - meetings begin at 1:00 pm unless otherwise noted
——————————————————————-
- Thursday, Aug. 18 - Iowa Association of Community College Trustees, 855 East Court Avenue, Des Moines
- Meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 13 - Location TBD
- Thursday, Dec. 8 - Location TBD
——————————————————————-
Board Minutes:
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
Development Committee Minutes:
2021
2020
2019
Finance Committee Minutes:
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
Governance Committee Minutes:
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
Search Committee Minutes:
2013