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Health

Health

The latest news on healthcare, health policy, the environment and everything else that impacts your health.
Iowa Sen. Art Staed sits for a portrait on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in his Cedar Rapids, Iowa, condo. Staed, who announced in 2025 that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's, has advocated for banning the use of paraquat, a toxic herbicide linked to the neurodegenerative disease.
Luke Nozicka
/
The Midwest Newsroom
Agriculture
This Iowa senator living with Parkinson’s wants to ban paraquat weed killer, linked to the disease
Luke Nozicka
Lawmakers in 13 states have proposed banning or restricting paraquat, a toxic herbicide that researchers have tied to an increased risk of developing Parkinson's disease. But efforts to outlaw it have failed across the Midwest.
Doug Sample sits in front of letters from his managed care organization. Sample has multiple sclerosis and said he's often had to wait months or years to get the services he needs through Iowa's Medicaid system.
Natalie Krebs
/
Iowa Public Radio
Health
Iowa's controversial privatized Medicaid system could see changes under the new governor
Natalie Krebs
A worker at the Prairie View Nursing Home in Sanborn, Iowa, wheels a resident after lunch. The nursing home has faced chronic staffing shortages that were made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Natalie Krebs
/
IPR File
Health
Iowa now meets federal nursing home inspection requirements, audit finds
Robin Opsahl

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