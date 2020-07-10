Lawmakers in 13 states have proposed banning or restricting paraquat, a toxic herbicide that researchers have tied to an increased risk of developing Parkinson's disease. But efforts to outlaw it have failed across the Midwest.
-
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rob Sand participated in a roundtable Tuesday, where he answered questions about Iowans' concerns about cancer.
-
Elizabeth Wehrle, of Montezuma, received a quadruple organ transplant earlier this year with a new liver, kidney and retransplanted lungs. This week, she returns home.
-
Across Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska, more than 270,000 people ages 65 and older live with Alzheimer’s disease. Government support to help people detect dementia early is critical — especially in rural areas — advocates say.
-
A new law that requires Iowans go to an in-person medical appointment in order to obtain abortion medication has gone into effect.
-
Fifteen people say they were physically assaulted by staff, and some sexually abused by other residents, at Change Academy at Lake of the Ozarks, a youth residential treatment center in Missouri that takes in children from across the country.
-
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled the maker of Roundup can’t be sued for failing to warn people that the weedkiller could cause cancer. The decision follows failed efforts in the Iowa Legislature to limit lawsuits over pesticide-related illness.
-
UnityPoint nurses marched through Des Moines months after a still undetermined election in December on whether to form a union. Nurses said the hospital is filing objections to delay confirming the vote.
-
The Iowa Integrated Network for Science, Information, and Geospatial Health Tracking, or INSIGHT, will examine how factors like PFAS and nitrate affect Iowans' health
-
Broadlawns Medical Center's new mobile clinic aims to increase access to dementia care and testing for underserved populations in Polk County.