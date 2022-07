Public files are available for all stations licensed to Iowa Public Radio:

KHKE

KICG

KICJ

KICL

KICP

KICW

KNSB

KNSC

KNSK

KNSL

KNSM

KNSY

KNSZ

KRNI

KSUI

KUNI

WOI

WOI-FM

WSUI

If you require assistance in viewing the public files for any of these stations, please contact:

Kelly Edmister

2111 Grand Avenue

Des Moines, Iowa 50312

800-861-8000

515-725-1705