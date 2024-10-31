LIVE UPDATES
2024 Election
Follow the latest news from the 2024 Iowa elections. IPR reporters cover the late-breaking news, results and analysis from the races for Iowa House, Iowa Senate and Iowa's congressional districts.
Republican Brad Zaun runs for his sixth Iowa Senate term against Democrat Matt Blake
Republicans currently hold a supermajority in the Iowa Senate. Next week’s election results will show whether the GOP keeps its advantage or Democrats regain some seats.
In Senate District 22, which largely covers the Des Moines suburbs of Urbandale and Johnston, Republican Sen. Brad Zaun is up for reelection. His challenger is Democrat Matt Blake, a former Urbandale City Council member.
Blake says his priority, if elected, would be to improve Iowa’s quality of life. To him that means supporting public school funding and growing job opportunities.
Zaun says his top goal for the Legislature is to reduce the cost of property taxes, especially for Iowans over 65 years old.
Here’s what else the candidates said about key issues facing Iowans in this election.
Democrat Heather Matson faces Republican Heather Stephenson in Iowa House race
As the country approaches Election Day, Republicans are looking to defend their current majority in the Iowa House, while Democrats hope to protect the seats they hold and regain others.
In House District 42, which covers parts of the Des Moines suburb of Ankeny, Democratic incumbent Rep. Heather Matson faces Republican challenger Heather Stephenson.
Matson says if she is reelected, her priority is to improve Iowans’ economic security by supporting public education and improving access to health care.
“Doing more to support Iowans and making sure that they can get the care that they deserve, no matter where they live in this state. And, of course, part of health care is reproductive freedom.”
Matson voted against and continues to oppose Iowa’s recently enacted law which effectively bans abortions as early as six weeks of pregnancy, with some exceptions.
Stephenson did not agree to an interview with IPR News before Election Day, but told The Des Moines Register her top issue would be to reduce property taxes.
Here’s what else Matson said about key issues facing Iowans in this election.
Prepare to vote on Election Day
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. That means your time to make decisions on who to vote for – and how to vote – is shortening. As you prepare to vote, take the following steps to ensure your vote counts.
Can I vote this election?
- You are eligible to vote this election if you are:
- An Iowa resident
- A U.S. citizen
- At least 18 years old on Election Day, Nov. 5
- You are not eligible to vote this election if you:
- Are not an Iowa resident
- Are not a U.S. citizen
- Are under 18 years old on Election Day
- Have been judged mentally incompetent to vote by a court
- Claim the right to vote elsewhere
- Have a felony conviction
- Many Iowans with felony convictions who have completed their sentences are now eligible to vote. Find information about voting with a felony conviction here.
Registering to vote
- The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 5 election online or through the mail has passed, but you can still vote on Election Day by registering in person at your polling place. You’ll need to prove both who you are and where you live. Different forms of ID will accomplish this. Detailed information on accepted proof of ID is available on the Secretary of State’s website.
- Make sure to check your registration status before arriving at your polling site.
Voting early in person
- Every county will have its county auditor's office or county elections office open for in-person early voting through Nov. 4.
Voting by absentee ballot
- Your ballot must be received by your county auditor by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5, in order to be counted. This is a major difference from the deadline for the 2020 election.
- If you requested an absentee ballot that you have not mailed back, it is too late to return your ballot through the mail. You can also surrender your absentee ballot at your polling place and vote a regular ballot on Election Day.
- You can track your absentee ballot at voterready.iowa.gov to see if it was received by your county auditor.
Voting in-person on Election Day
- Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Click here to find your polling place
- Iowa has a voter ID law. Be sure to bring one of these forms of identification to vote:
- Iowa Driver’s License
- Iowa Non-Operator ID
- Iowa Voter Identification Card (request one from your county auditor if you need it)
- Military ID or Veteran ID
- U.S. Passport
- Tribal ID Card/Document
- The Iowa Secretary of State's office has also compiled voting resources here.
You can find more information on how to vote through your county auditor’s website or social media, or by calling their office. Find your county auditor here.