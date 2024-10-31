2024 Election

Graphic by Madeleine King / IPR News Democrat Matt Blake (left) is challenging Republican Sen. Brad Zaun in Senate District 22, which covers much of the Des Moines suburbs of Urbandale and Johnston.

Republicans currently hold a supermajority in the Iowa Senate. Next week’s election results will show whether the GOP keeps its advantage or Democrats regain some seats.

In Senate District 22, which largely covers the Des Moines suburbs of Urbandale and Johnston, Republican Sen. Brad Zaun is up for reelection. His challenger is Democrat Matt Blake, a former Urbandale City Council member.

Blake says his priority, if elected, would be to improve Iowa’s quality of life. To him that means supporting public school funding and growing job opportunities.

Zaun says his top goal for the Legislature is to reduce the cost of property taxes, especially for Iowans over 65 years old.

Here’s what else the candidates said about key issues facing Iowans in this election.