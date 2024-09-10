Libertarians ask Iowa Supreme Court to put them back on the ballot

The Iowa Supreme Court plans to decide by late Wednesday night if three Libertarian congressional candidates can appear on Iowans’ ballots this fall.

The Court heard arguments in the case Tuesday, nearly two weeks after Republican officials on the State Objection Panel removed the Libertarian candidates from the ballot for failing to follow state law regarding the timing and reporting of county conventions.

First Congressional District candidate Nicholas Gluba, 3rd District candidate Marco Battaglia and 4th District candidate Charles Aldrich appealed the panel’s decision. Polk County District Court Judge Michael Huppert upheld the panel’s decision to remove them from the ballot, and the candidates then appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court, asking the justices to put them back on the ballot.

The Libertarians said they will run for Congress as write-in candidates if their names can’t be on the ballot.

Their lawyers told the Iowa Supreme Court that the State Objection Panel doesn’t have the authority to kick them off the ballot for holding their caucuses and county conventions on the same day rather than waiting until midnight.

“The fundamental question before this court is, 'Does the failure to wait 181 minutes after caucus to begin convention justify kicking Libertarian candidates off the ballot and violating Iowa voters’ constitutional rights to political opportunity?'” said Jennifer De Kock, a lawyer for Battaglia. “We believe that petitioners and precedent say no.”

Nick Rohlman/the Gazette / Cedar Rapids Gazette Libertarian congressional candidates Marco Battaglia and Charles Aldrich speak to reporters following oral arguments at the Iowa Supreme Court.

Will Admussen with the Iowa Attorney General’s office defended the panel’s decision. He said candidate nominating laws are important for narrowing voters’ preferences.

“This massive framework has to have certain timing requirements,” Admussen said. “And even if you’re close to those timing requirements, it’s important to comply strictly with them so elections can run orderly and transparently and fairly.”

Admussen said the timing of the conventions was also important because under Iowa law, the county delegates’ terms do not start until the day after the caucuses. He compared the Libertarian county delegates acting 181 minutes before their terms started to newly-elected senators passing laws before their terms begin.

But lawyers for the Libertarians said because they were newly considered a major political party, there were no old delegates who were being replaced, so there was not a problem with newly-elected delegates overlapping old ones.

The Iowa Secretary of State informed the court that the state has a deadline of 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday to certify ballots for printing. Chief Justice Susan Christensen said a decision will be issued before that deadline.