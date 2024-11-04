How to vote in Iowa on Election Day 2024

Tuesday, Nov. 5 is Election Day, the final day for Iowans to vote in the 2024 elections.

Candidates for president, Iowa's members of the U.S. House of Representatives, two constitutional amendments, candidates for the Iowa Legislature, county officials and judges up for retention votes are on the ballot.

Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday for in-person voting. The deadline for returning an absentee ballot is also on Tuesday. Iowans who have not yet registered to vote can register at their polling place on Election Day.

If you’re voting on Election Day, look up your polling place here. Check who is on your ballot here.

Here’s what you need to know to vote in Iowa:

Bring an ID

These are the accepted IDs:



Iowa Driver’s License

Iowa Non-Operator ID

Iowa Voter Identification Card

Military ID or Veteran ID

U.S. Passport

Tribal ID Card/Document



If you don’t have any of these forms of ID, you can bring Election Day registration documents or have another voter registered in the precinct attest to your identity. If you don’t have any of those with you, poll workers should offer you a provisional ballot. You can vote the provisional ballot, and if you return to the county election office with proper ID in the days following Election Day, your vote will get counted.

Iowans can also register to vote at their polling place on Election Day. If you need to register or if you have moved recently and your ID doesn’t have your current address on it, be prepared to show proof of residence.

If you received an absentee ballot but haven’t returned it:

Iowa now requires absentee ballots to be received by a voter’s county auditor by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. Complete your ballot, sign and seal the envelope, and return it to your county auditor's office or county election office by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5. It is too late to return your ballot through the mail.

Or, you can vote in person on Election Day. Bring your ballot to your polling place and surrender it to the poll workers before you vote.

If you mailed your absentee ballot but you're not sure if it was received:

Check the state's absentee ballot tracker to see the date it was received by your county auditor.

If you got an absentee ballot, but it hasn’t been received by the auditor or you lost it:

Vote in person on Election Day. You’ll be asked to vote a provisional ballot as a safeguard against double voting. It will be counted in the week after Election Day as long as the election office doesn’t receive your voted absentee ballot in the mail.

The secretary of state's office has also compiled Iowa voting information at voterready.iowa.gov.

