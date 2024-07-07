© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)
Rachel Cramer at Ada Hayden Park in Ames, Iowa, May 2024.

Rachel Cramer

Harvest Public Media Reporter
Stay Connected

Expertise: Telling stories about agriculture, environmental issues and rural communities

Education: Masters degree from the University of Montana, Bachelors degree from Iowa State University

Favorite Iowa Destination: Yellow River State Forest

Experience:

My Favorite Stories
My Latest Stories
Load More