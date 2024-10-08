© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Will voters be swayed by eminent domain in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District?

Iowa Public Radio | By Sheila Brummer
Published October 8, 2024 at 8:06 AM CDT
Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton face off for Iowa's 4th Congressional District seat this November.
1 of 3  — Feenstra, Melton (1).png
Iowa Public Radio
A man is standing in front of several political signs that say, Walz, Kamala, No Easement CO2 Carbon Pipeline No Eminent Domain. He has a beard with a few gray hair in it. He is almost bald and had brown eyes and hair. He is wearing a blue shirt with white stripes and a greenish shirt underneath.
2 of 3  — Ryan Melton.png
Ryan Melton is the Democratic candidate in the 4th Congressional District that covers 36 counties in western Iowa. "This is a shoestring budget, grassroots campaign," he said. "I speak the truth because I'm not beholden to anyone. Feenstra is just swimming in millions of dollars and a lot of corporate PAC money." Melton's campaign is focused on fighting the hallowing out of rural Iowa, high cancer rates, the environment and public education — in addition to eminent domain.
Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio
A man wearing glasses and a white buttoned-down shirt with small squares is smiling and sitting in a beige-colored booth.
3 of 3  — Rep. Randy Feenstra.png
Iowa's 4th Distrct Rep. Randy Feenstra previously served in the Iowa Legislature. Before that, he was Sioux County's treasurer. Feenstra also worked for a candy company, taught at Dordt University and was the city administrator of his life-long hometown of Hull.
Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio

When voters in the 4th District fill out their ballots for the U.S. House of Representatives, they will see two familiar names: Republican incumbent Rep. Randy Feenstra and Democrat Ryan Melton. Two years ago, Feenstra won by a landslide. One issue could make a difference for the challenger this time around.

A big campaign sign with a bold message stands on Highway 59 five miles north of Denison. It almost reaches up to the chest of Lance Kleckner, who placed it here.

“Iowans want no eminent domain for private gain,” Kleckner said.

Kleckner's neighbors know where he stands on eminent domain, but he’s probably one of the last people they would expect to put up this billboard.

“I've always voted Republican — for 20 years."

A man stands behind a sign that says "Iowans Want No Eminent Domain for Private Gain, Paid for Melton for Iowa. The man is standing next to a highway the sign is on grass with a gravel driveway to the right. He is wearing a red-ish shirt with an alien in a spaceship and a green-ish baseball cap.
Tree farmer Lance Klechner placed this sign on his family's land between Denison and Schleswig in Crawford County. "I don't like a lot of the Republicans running in Iowa because they're for corporate interest. So, I'm probably going to vote for a Democrat for the first time in my life in the 4th District."

Kleckner lives in Crawford County, where Republicans outnumber Democrats 3-to-1.

But the sign didn’t come from a GOP candidate. It came from Democrat Ryan Melton, who is running for Congress in Iowa's 4th Congressional District. The district mainly covers western Iowa and some areas in the central part of the state including the communities of Ames, Fort Dodge and Marshalltown.

“I didn't want just his name on it. I wanted what it's about because otherwise people will be like, ‘Why are you voting for a Democrat?’ Well, it actually says, ‘No eminent domain’ to make people think a little,” he added.

There is an older day to the right wearing a light blue-ish shirt with a dragon-wolf howling at a moon. She has grey hair and classes. A younger man is to the left. He is wearing a t-shirt with an alien on it that says "I Need Some Space." He is smiling with a lighter green baseball cap. He is smiling too.
Sheila Brummer
/
Iowa Public Radio
Lance and Sharen Kleckner stand in front of hybrid willows on a tree farm in western Iowa's Crawford County. "I think Iowa should be for the landowner," Sharen said.

Eminent domain made Kleckner rethink his political loyalty. He operates a tree farm where Summit Carbon Solutions plans to run a carbon capture pipeline. The Iowa Utilities Commission approved the use of eminent domain for the project, which extends through five states, pending approval in South Dakota and North Dakota.

With full approval, Summit could force construction on his family’s land. But Kleckner and his mother, Sharen, said, “No way!”

“Summit should go around this farm because it’s a tree farm. You can’t plant trees over the pipe,” Sharen Kleckner said. “That’s sad when you need to hire your own lawyer to protect your land.”

Democratic candidate experienced more support this election cycle

On a sweaty day in September at the Clay County Fair, Ryan Melton sat in a booth for the local Democratic Party. A big banner with two donkeys hung overhead with a cascade of red, white and blue political signs, including his own.

Two men are speaking at a booth for the Clay County Democrats at a county fair. A man is wearing a white t-shirt and has his back to the camera. A man with balding hair and brown beard is to the right. He has his hands up and is engaged in lively conversation.
Sheila Brummer
/
Iowa Public Radio
Farmer Dave Balder of Albert City speaks to candidate Ryan Melton at the Clay County Fair. Balder is upset that Summit Carbon Solutions wants to run a pipeline through his property, and shared his concerns with Melton. "It's going to be a big scab on my farm," Balder said. "The big issue I have also, is I currently have two natural gas pipelines this will have to intersect."

As fans hummed, more people seemed to recognize him than two years ago, and said they actively planned to support him due to his stance on eminent domain. That includes Dave Balder of Albert City.

“People need to get educated on this and be aware of this. That's for sure,” Balder said. “I really appreciate what you're doing.”

For his stance on the controversial issue, Melton, an insurance manager from Nevada, secured a surprise endorsement from Republican Kevin Virgil, who lost in the June primary against incumbent Rep. Randy Feenstra. Melton felt this could be the issue to help turn the district in his favor.

“I know that a Democrat hasn’t won this seat in my lifetime and that to win, a lot of variables are going to have to align at the same time,” Melton said. “I think a lot of those variables are aligning at the same time because a lot of rank-and-file Republicans are fed up.”

Political expert weighs in on the race

“The 4th is the most Republican district in the state of Iowa by far,” said Kitty Green, professor emerita at Morningside University.

Green moved to western Iowa from the East Coast 50 years ago. She taught history and politics, and watched the region turn deep red over the years.

A lady with white hair is standing in front of a brick patio of a historic house. There are many plants behind her. She is wearing a periwinkle shirt with a scarf that is blue, white, black and beige.
Sheila Brummer
/
Iowa Public Radio
Kitty Green, professor emerita at Morningside University in Sioux City, said Republican Kevin Virgil's endorsement of Democrat Ryan Melton is highly unusual. "One thing I can say for Kevin Virgil is his days in politics are over because you can't do that. You can't switch from one party to another just because you lose a primary."

“Politics is a numbers game," Green said. "How many people are registered Republican? How many people are registered Democrats? How many people are independent? But when they vote, they seem to vote Republican."

Green thinks Melton could gain a few points this election cycle — he lost by almost 40 the last time. However, she doesn't see one matter, like eminent domain, making much of a difference.

“What’s changed in northwest Iowa in the last two years? I don’t know what that is," she said. "Certainly, Randy Feenstra is not unpopular enough that there would be some movement in that direction. If there is, I don’t know what it is.”

What is the incumbent representative's opinion on eminent domain?

As for Feenstra, the two-term representative says the Summit Carbon Solutions project would benefit Iowa’s ethanol industry.

But, he said, the company should listen to landowners like the Kleckners.

I don’t even know if I’m going to vote for the first time ever.
Sharen Kleckner, life-long Republican

Campaign sign along a highway. The sign is placed in grass and says Melton for Iowa U.S. House of Representatives. There is a black car on the road.
Sheila Brummer
/
Iowa Public Radio
Lance Kleckner placed this smaller campaign sign on his property along Highway 59 in Crawford County.

“It’s a constitutional issue. I’ve always said that I don’t believe in the government taking property," Feenstra said. "I don’t agree with eminent domain, and I would not agree with a situation like this where somebody takes a piece of property for their own gain."

In spite of what Feenstra says, Lance Kleckner feels Melton has been more vocal on eminent domain. By his 4-foot-tall sign with willow trees swaying in the breeze, he said he plans to pick a Democrat for the first time ever.

“But even with a Democrat, there’s a lot I disagree with. But you just have to vote for competition. So, Feenstra becomes a little weaker. So, either he changes or he gets voted out,” Lance Kleckner said.

But even as angry as his mother seemed about the pipeline and the possibility of eminent domain — she doesn't plan to switch parties now.

“I don’t even know if I’m going to not vote for the first time ever," Sharen Kleckner said. "I can’t — I can’t vote Democrat."

One family at a political crossroads.
Tags
IPR News PoliticsIowaWestern Iowa2024 ElectionRandy FeenstraRyan Melton4th Congressional DistrictVotingCarbon capture pipelines
Sheila Brummer
Sheila Brummer joined the staff of Iowa Public Radio as Western Iowa Reporter in August of 2023. She knows the area well, after growing up on a farm in Crawford County, graduating from Morningside University in Sioux City and working in local media.
See stories by Sheila Brummer
