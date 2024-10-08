Will voters be swayed by eminent domain in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District?

A big campaign sign with a bold message stands on Highway 59 five miles north of Denison. It almost reaches up to the chest of Lance Kleckner, who placed it here.

“Iowans want no eminent domain for private gain,” Kleckner said.

Kleckner's neighbors know where he stands on eminent domain, but he’s probably one of the last people they would expect to put up this billboard.

“I've always voted Republican — for 20 years."

Tree farmer Lance Klechner placed this sign on his family's land between Denison and Schleswig in Crawford County. "I don't like a lot of the Republicans running in Iowa because they're for corporate interest. So, I'm probably going to vote for a Democrat for the first time in my life in the 4th District."

Kleckner lives in Crawford County, where Republicans outnumber Democrats 3-to-1.

But the sign didn’t come from a GOP candidate. It came from Democrat Ryan Melton, who is running for Congress in Iowa's 4th Congressional District. The district mainly covers western Iowa and some areas in the central part of the state including the communities of Ames, Fort Dodge and Marshalltown.

“I didn't want just his name on it. I wanted what it's about because otherwise people will be like, ‘Why are you voting for a Democrat?’ Well, it actually says, ‘No eminent domain’ to make people think a little,” he added.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Lance and Sharen Kleckner stand in front of hybrid willows on a tree farm in western Iowa's Crawford County. "I think Iowa should be for the landowner," Sharen said.

Eminent domain made Kleckner rethink his political loyalty. He operates a tree farm where Summit Carbon Solutions plans to run a carbon capture pipeline. The Iowa Utilities Commission approved the use of eminent domain for the project, which extends through five states, pending approval in South Dakota and North Dakota.

With full approval, Summit could force construction on his family’s land. But Kleckner and his mother, Sharen, said, “No way!”

“Summit should go around this farm because it’s a tree farm. You can’t plant trees over the pipe,” Sharen Kleckner said. “That’s sad when you need to hire your own lawyer to protect your land.”



Democratic candidate experienced more support this election cycle

On a sweaty day in September at the Clay County Fair, Ryan Melton sat in a booth for the local Democratic Party. A big banner with two donkeys hung overhead with a cascade of red, white and blue political signs, including his own.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Farmer Dave Balder of Albert City speaks to candidate Ryan Melton at the Clay County Fair. Balder is upset that Summit Carbon Solutions wants to run a pipeline through his property, and shared his concerns with Melton. "It's going to be a big scab on my farm," Balder said. "The big issue I have also, is I currently have two natural gas pipelines this will have to intersect."

As fans hummed, more people seemed to recognize him than two years ago, and said they actively planned to support him due to his stance on eminent domain. That includes Dave Balder of Albert City.

“People need to get educated on this and be aware of this. That's for sure,” Balder said. “I really appreciate what you're doing.”

For his stance on the controversial issue, Melton, an insurance manager from Nevada, secured a surprise endorsement from Republican Kevin Virgil, who lost in the June primary against incumbent Rep. Randy Feenstra. Melton felt this could be the issue to help turn the district in his favor.

“I know that a Democrat hasn’t won this seat in my lifetime and that to win, a lot of variables are going to have to align at the same time,” Melton said. “I think a lot of those variables are aligning at the same time because a lot of rank-and-file Republicans are fed up.”



Political expert weighs in on the race

“The 4th is the most Republican district in the state of Iowa by far,” said Kitty Green, professor emerita at Morningside University.

Green moved to western Iowa from the East Coast 50 years ago. She taught history and politics, and watched the region turn deep red over the years.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Kitty Green, professor emerita at Morningside University in Sioux City, said Republican Kevin Virgil's endorsement of Democrat Ryan Melton is highly unusual. "One thing I can say for Kevin Virgil is his days in politics are over because you can't do that. You can't switch from one party to another just because you lose a primary."

“Politics is a numbers game," Green said. "How many people are registered Republican? How many people are registered Democrats? How many people are independent? But when they vote, they seem to vote Republican."

Green thinks Melton could gain a few points this election cycle — he lost by almost 40 the last time. However, she doesn't see one matter, like eminent domain, making much of a difference.

“What’s changed in northwest Iowa in the last two years? I don’t know what that is," she said. "Certainly, Randy Feenstra is not unpopular enough that there would be some movement in that direction. If there is, I don’t know what it is.”



What is the incumbent representative's opinion on eminent domain?

As for Feenstra, the two-term representative says the Summit Carbon Solutions project would benefit Iowa’s ethanol industry.

But, he said, the company should listen to landowners like the Kleckners.

I don’t even know if I’m going to vote for the first time ever. Sharen Kleckner, life-long Republican

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Lance Kleckner placed this smaller campaign sign on his property along Highway 59 in Crawford County.

“It’s a constitutional issue. I’ve always said that I don’t believe in the government taking property," Feenstra said. "I don’t agree with eminent domain, and I would not agree with a situation like this where somebody takes a piece of property for their own gain."

In spite of what Feenstra says, Lance Kleckner feels Melton has been more vocal on eminent domain. By his 4-foot-tall sign with willow trees swaying in the breeze, he said he plans to pick a Democrat for the first time ever.

“But even with a Democrat, there’s a lot I disagree with. But you just have to vote for competition. So, Feenstra becomes a little weaker. So, either he changes or he gets voted out,” Lance Kleckner said.

But even as angry as his mother seemed about the pipeline and the possibility of eminent domain — she doesn't plan to switch parties now.

“I don’t even know if I’m going to not vote for the first time ever," Sharen Kleckner said. "I can’t — I can’t vote Democrat."

One family at a political crossroads.