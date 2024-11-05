Iowa 1st Congressional District election results: too close to call

Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks is declaring victory in her 1st Congressional District race, even though the race hasn’t been officially called in her favor.

As of midnight Wednesday, the Republican incumbent led Democratic challenger Christina Bohannan by about 400 votes with 97% of the votes reported.

Miller-Meeks declared victory at her watch party at Riverside Casino in eastern Iowa, saying she expects a recount because of the tight margin.

“You know what I've said for the past two years, that instead of a six-pack, we are going to win by at least a case, and we have.”

This race is a rematch of the 2022 election, when Miller-Meeks defeated Bohannan to secure her second term in Congress. She was first elected to the U.S. House in 2020 by just six votes.

Iowa’s 1st District is considered to be one of the most competitive in the country.

The 1st Congressional District covers 20 counties in southeast Iowa and includes Iowa City, Fairfield, the Quad Cities, Clinton and Keokuk.

Former state Rep. Christina Bohannan

Democratic candidate and former state Rep. Christina Bohannan is a law professor at the University of Iowa. Bohannan last ran for Congress in 2022, when she lost to Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks by about 20,000 votes.



Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks

Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks currently represents the 1st Congressional District. She has represented Iowa's 1st and 2nd districts in the U.S. Congress since 2021. She served as a state senator for the 41st district from 2019 to 2021.

In 2020, Miller-Meeks ran for the U.S. House against Rita Hart and won by a margin of six votes, one of the closest federal elections in U.S. history. Miller-Meeks faced Bohannan in 2022, when she won by about 20,000 votes. Miller-Meeks and Rep. Ashley Hinson are the first Republican women to represent Iowa in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The state of the race

The Cook Political Report, which provides nonpartisan election analysis, has ranked Miller-Meeks' seat in the 1st District as a "toss up." It’s one of only about 25 races that has a good chance of going either way, along with Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District.

The U.S. House is currently GOP led, with 220 Republicans to the Democrats' 212 seats. There are currently three unfilled seats. With nationwide redistricting largely solidifying many Republican and Democratic seats, balance of power in the chamber comes down to a handful of competitive races — including the two in Iowa.

The competitive nature of the 1st Congressional District is evidenced through the large amount of spending in the district. Outside spending groups have spent over $4.7 million in opposition to Miller-Meeks, which is more than twice the amount outside groups have spent in support of the Republican incumbent. Meanwhile, Bohannan has been the target of $3.5 million in negative campaigning — roughly five-and-a-half times more than the amount spent in support of her. Miller-Meeks has received more campaign donations from out-of-state donors than in-state donors, while Bohannan is about even, with 49% of her contributions coming from within the state.