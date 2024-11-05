Iowa House election results 2024

Jump to election results >>

Balance of power:

Currently, Republicans control the majority in the chamber, with 64 elected representatives against the Democrats' elected 36. A supermajority in the chamber is attained when 67 seats are held by one party. All 100 representatives are elected to serve a two-year term, and all are up for election in the 2024 election cycle.

In the 2024 election cycle, a total of 28 candidates are running unopposed. Prior to election results being reported, there are 13 members of the GOP and 15 members of the Democratic party known to be part of the new House.

Among the races on Iowans' ballots in 2024 are six highly competitive districts:



Election results

House members

Known members of the next Iowa House of Representatives, prior to results being reported, are:

District: Candidate - Party District: Candidate - Party District: Candidate - Party District 4: Skyler Wheeler - Republican District 6: Megan Jones - Republican District 8: Ann Meyer - Republican District 10: John Hills - Republican District 14: Jacob Bossman - Republican District 17: Devon Wood - Republican District 29: Brian Meyer - Democrat District 31: Mary Madison - Democrat District 32: Jennifer Konfrst - Democrat District 36: Austin Baeth - Democrat District 37: Barb Kniff McCulla - Republican District 50: Ross Wilburn - Democrat District 54: Joshua Meggers - Republican District 55: Shannon Latham - Republican District 60: Jane Bloomingdale - Republican District 61: Timi Brown-Powers - Democrat District 63: Michael Bergan - Republican District 67: Craig Johnson - Republican District 73: Elizabeth Wilson - Democrat District 74: Eric Gjerde - Democrat District 75: Bob Kressig - Democrat District 77: Jeff Cooling - Democrat District 78: Sami Scheetz - Democrat District 81: Daniel Gosa - Democrat (seat flip) District 85: Amy Nielsen - Democrat District 88: Helena Hayes - Republican District 89: Elinor Levin - Democrat District 90: Adam Zabner - Democrat

Iowa House districts

Iowa's current House districts were set in a special legislative session in late 2021, and are in place until 2031.

Legislative Services Agency

The Iowa House of Representatives:

Iowa's House of Representative is one half of the legislating body in the State of Iowa. The House and Iowa Senate combined represent the legislative branch of Iowa government. The House is empowered to create laws and establish the state budget. Elected representatives are responsible for passing bills on public policy, setting levels for state spending, raising and lowering taxes and voting to uphold or override gubernatorial vetoes.

The House is comprised of 100 individuals, representing individual districts throughout Iowa.