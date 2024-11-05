Iowa House election results 2024
Balance of power:
Currently, Republicans control the majority in the chamber, with 64 elected representatives against the Democrats' elected 36. A supermajority in the chamber is attained when 67 seats are held by one party. All 100 representatives are elected to serve a two-year term, and all are up for election in the 2024 election cycle.
In the 2024 election cycle, a total of 28 candidates are running unopposed. Prior to election results being reported, there are 13 members of the GOP and 15 members of the Democratic party known to be part of the new House.
Among the races on Iowans' ballots in 2024 are six highly competitive districts:
- District 20: Incumbent Democrat Rep. Josh Turek faces Republican challenger James Wassell
- District 40: Incumbent Republican Rep. Bill Gustoff faces Democratic challenger Heather Sievers
- District 41: Incumbent Democrat Rep. Molly Buck faces Republican challenger Ryan Weldon
- District 42: Incumbent Democrat Rep. Heather Matson faces Republican challenger Heather Stephenson
- District 43: Incumbent Republican Rep. Eddie Andrews faces Democratic challenger Tiara Mays-Sims
- District 80: An open seat, with Republican John Thompson and Democrat Aime Wichtendahl facing off for the seat
Election results
House members
Known members of the next Iowa House of Representatives, prior to results being reported, are:
|District: Candidate - Party
|District 4: Skyler Wheeler - Republican
|District 6: Megan Jones - Republican
|District 8: Ann Meyer - Republican
|District 10: John Hills - Republican
|District 14: Jacob Bossman - Republican
|District 17: Devon Wood - Republican
|District 29: Brian Meyer - Democrat
|District 31: Mary Madison - Democrat
|District 32: Jennifer Konfrst - Democrat
|District 36: Austin Baeth - Democrat
|District 37: Barb Kniff McCulla - Republican
|District 50: Ross Wilburn - Democrat
|District 54: Joshua Meggers - Republican
|District 55: Shannon Latham - Republican
|District 60: Jane Bloomingdale - Republican
|District 61: Timi Brown-Powers - Democrat
|District 63: Michael Bergan - Republican
|District 67: Craig Johnson - Republican
|District 73: Elizabeth Wilson - Democrat
|District 74: Eric Gjerde - Democrat
|District 75: Bob Kressig - Democrat
|District 77: Jeff Cooling - Democrat
|District 78: Sami Scheetz - Democrat
|District 81: Daniel Gosa - Democrat (seat flip)
|District 85: Amy Nielsen - Democrat
|District 88: Helena Hayes - Republican
|District 89: Elinor Levin - Democrat
|District 90: Adam Zabner - Democrat
Iowa House districts
Iowa's current House districts were set in a special legislative session in late 2021, and are in place until 2031.
The Iowa House of Representatives:
Iowa's House of Representative is one half of the legislating body in the State of Iowa. The House and Iowa Senate combined represent the legislative branch of Iowa government. The House is empowered to create laws and establish the state budget. Elected representatives are responsible for passing bills on public policy, setting levels for state spending, raising and lowering taxes and voting to uphold or override gubernatorial vetoes.
The House is comprised of 100 individuals, representing individual districts throughout Iowa.