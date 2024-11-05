Iowa House election results 2024

© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Balance of power:

Currently, Republicans control the majority in the chamber, with 64 elected representatives against the Democrats' elected 36. A supermajority in the chamber is attained when 67 seats are held by one party. All 100 representatives are elected to serve a two-year term, and all are up for election in the 2024 election cycle.

In the 2024 election cycle, a total of 28 candidates are running unopposed. Prior to election results being reported, there are 13 members of the GOP and 15 members of the Democratic party known to be part of the new House.

Among the races on Iowans' ballots in 2024 are six highly competitive districts:

House members

Known members of the next Iowa House of Representatives, prior to results being reported, are:

District 4: Skyler Wheeler - RepublicanDistrict 6: Megan Jones - RepublicanDistrict 8: Ann Meyer - Republican
District 10: John Hills - RepublicanDistrict 14: Jacob Bossman - RepublicanDistrict 17: Devon Wood - Republican
District 29: Brian Meyer - DemocratDistrict 31: Mary Madison - DemocratDistrict 32: Jennifer Konfrst - Democrat
District 36: Austin Baeth - DemocratDistrict 37: Barb Kniff McCulla - RepublicanDistrict 50: Ross Wilburn - Democrat
District 54: Joshua Meggers - RepublicanDistrict 55: Shannon Latham - RepublicanDistrict 60: Jane Bloomingdale - Republican
District 61: Timi Brown-Powers - DemocratDistrict 63: Michael Bergan - RepublicanDistrict 67: Craig Johnson - Republican
District 73: Elizabeth Wilson - DemocratDistrict 74: Eric Gjerde - DemocratDistrict 75: Bob Kressig - Democrat
District 77: Jeff Cooling - DemocratDistrict 78: Sami Scheetz - DemocratDistrict 81: Daniel Gosa - Democrat (seat flip)
District 85: Amy Nielsen - DemocratDistrict 88: Helena Hayes - RepublicanDistrict 89: Elinor Levin - Democrat
District 90: Adam Zabner - Democrat

Iowa House districts

Iowa's current House districts were set in a special legislative session in late 2021, and are in place until 2031.

A map of Iowa's House of Representatives districts as agreed to during the 2021 redistricting process.
Legislative Services Agency

The Iowa House of Representatives:

Iowa's House of Representative is one half of the legislating body in the State of Iowa. The House and Iowa Senate combined represent the legislative branch of Iowa government. The House is empowered to create laws and establish the state budget. Elected representatives are responsible for passing bills on public policy, setting levels for state spending, raising and lowering taxes and voting to uphold or override gubernatorial vetoes.

The House is comprised of 100 individuals, representing individual districts throughout Iowa.

