2026 Midterm Elections
Get the latest news from the 2026 midterm elections, including campaign events and candidate profiles. IPR reporters follow important races happening at the state level and track Iowa’s U.S. Senate and U.S. House races.
Key dates and deadlines
Nov. 2
Final day for early in-person voting
Nov. 3 - Election Day
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. when polls close
Voters can use The Iowa State Bar Association’s judicial retention voter guide when deciding which judges to retain on their ballot.
Federal Races
Select a race to learn more about the office, candidates and where the candidates stand on the issues. Not sure who will be on your ballot? Find out here.
U.S. Senate candidates Republican Ashley Hinson and Democrat Josh Turek faced off on topics such as immigration, healthcare and affordability during an hour-long debate on Iowa PBS.
Statewide Races
Select a race to learn more about the office, candidates and where the candidates stand on the issues. Not sure who will be on your ballot? Find out here.
The candidates found common ground on mental healthcare, water quality and government accountability, but offered different approaches to Medicaid, education and state spending.
NPR Network Election Shorts
Latest Election News
-
Republican Zach Lahn and Democrat Rob Sand are making their final push for support ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3. This week, Lahn rallied MAHA supporters in Des Moines and Sand held a Get Out the Vote event in Iowa City.
-
Candidates in Iowa's 3rd District are using congressional stock trading bans to tell voters how they'll stand up to corruption. While Sarah Trone Garriott is tying corruption to affordability concerns, Nunn says he's responding to voter frustration that goes beyond party lines.
-
IPR reporters spoke to customers at four coffee shops around the state to hear what's on their minds ahead of the election.
-
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said Justice Department election monitors are expected at a couple of Iowa locations, although he did not have an exact count. He described their role as observing compliance with civil rights protections, including access for voters with disabilities and opportunities to cast provisional ballots.
-
Republican U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn and Democrat Sarah Trone Garriott participated in their only debate ahead of the midterm elections next week. The 3rd District candidates were the last congressional race to schedule a debate after sparring for weeks over dates.
-
In the 1st Congressional District, Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks is defending her seat against Democrat Christina Bohannan for the third election in a row. Some powerful factors shaping the race — like a proposed steel plant in southeast Iowa, an independent candidate and a centrist gubernatorial campaign — are out of their control.