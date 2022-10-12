© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
2022 Election Voter Guide


Know before you go to the polls. Get to know the candidates campaigning for your vote, offices up for grabs and issues at play in Iowa in the November 2022 election. This guide will help you understand the new voting rules, see who's on your ballot and explain the proposed amendment to the Iowa Constitution. Whether you vote early, absentee or in-person on Election Day, you'll be prepared to successfully cast your ballot.

Federal Races
Select a race to learn more about the office, candidates and where the candidates stand on the issues. Not sure who will be on your ballot? Find out here.

/
Political News
Get to know the 2022 candidates: U.S. Senate
The U.S. Senate takes action on bills, resolutions, amendments, motions, nominations and treaties by voting. Iowa's two current senators are Republicans Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst.
Political News
Get to know the 2022 candidates: 1st Congressional District
Political News
Get to know the 2022 candidates: 2nd Congressional District
Political News
Get to know the 2022 candidates: 3rd Congressional District
Political News
Get to know the 2022 candidates: 4th Congressional District
Who's on my ballot
Prepare for the 2022 election now. Enter your address to see what your ballot will look like and who's running for Iowa's offices.
See your ballot here

Voting Information & Deadlines

Registering to vote

Voting absentee

  • Early and absentee voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 19
  • Request to vote absentee must be received by 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24
  • Ballot must be received by County Auditor by 8 p.m. on Election Day

Statewide Races
Select a race to learn more about the office, candidates and where the candidates stand on the issues. Not sure who will be on your ballot? Find out here.

Political News
Iowa Governor
The governor of the State of Iowa is an elected constitutional officer, the head of the executive branch and the highest state office in Iowa.
Political News
Attorney General
Political News
Secretary of State
Political News
State Treasurer
Political News
State Auditor
Political News
Secretary of Agriculture
Political News
BALLOT MEASURES: What to know about the gun rights constitutional amendment
This fall, Iowans will vote on adding gun rights protections to the Iowa Constitution. The ballot measure is a result of Republican lawmakers and gun rights activists' years' long efforts. If approved by voters, the amendment could hinder future attempts to pass gun control laws in the state.
Latest Iowa Election News
