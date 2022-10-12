2022 Election Voter Guide
Know before you go to the polls. Get to know the candidates campaigning for your vote, offices up for grabs and issues at play in Iowa in the November 2022 election. This guide will help you understand the new voting rules, see who's on your ballot and explain the proposed amendment to the Iowa Constitution. Whether you vote early, absentee or in-person on Election Day, you'll be prepared to successfully cast your ballot.
Federal Races
Select a race to learn more about the office, candidates and where the candidates stand on the issues. Not sure who will be on your ballot? Find out here.
Voting Information & Deadlines
- Early and absentee voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 19
- Request to vote absentee must be received by 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24
- Ballot must be received by County Auditor by 8 p.m. on Election Day
Statewide Races
Select a race to learn more about the office, candidates and where the candidates stand on the issues. Not sure who will be on your ballot? Find out here.
County election officials across Iowa have been testing their vote counting machines for accuracy ahead of Election Day, when Iowans will vote on paper ballots and feed them into the tabulators that tally up the votes.
The Woodbury County auditor is encouraging residents to vote early, as absentee ballot requests lag.
Both candidates in Iowa’s new third congressional district say they support boosting U.S. energy production, but aired their differences over wind turbines and carbon pipelines.
IPR’s Clay Masters spoke with University of Iowa gender, women’s sexuality studies and history professor Lina-Maria Murillo for some deeper historical and political context on abortion rights in Iowa.