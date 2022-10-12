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2026 Midterm Elections

Get the latest news from the 2026 midterm elections, including campaign events and candidate profiles. IPR reporters follow important races happening at the state level and track Iowa’s U.S. Senate and U.S. House races.

Key dates and deadlines

Nov. 2
Final day for early in-person voting

Nov. 3 - Election Day
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. when polls close

Voters can use The Iowa State Bar Association’s judicial retention voter guide when deciding which judges to retain on their ballot.

Make sense of all the politics.

Get a weekly breakdown on what's happening — from the statehouse to the White House.

Federal Races

Select a race to learn more about the office, candidates and where the candidates stand on the issues. Not sure who will be on your ballot? Find out here.

U.S. Senate candidates Ashley Hinson and Josh Turek take questions during a debate on Oct. 7, 2026, at Iowa PBS in Johnston.
Cody Scanlan
/
The Des Moines Register
Political News
U.S. Senate candidates discuss Iran war, affordability and defend voting records in debate
Natalie Krebs
U.S. Senate candidates Republican Ashley Hinson and Democrat Josh Turek faced off on topics such as immigration, healthcare and affordability during an hour-long debate on Iowa PBS.
Left, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks speaks at a podium on Election Night 2024. Right, Democratic challenger Christina Bohannan speaks the 'Des Moines Register' Political Soapbox.
Natalie Krebs/Lucius Pham
/
Iowa Public Radio
Political News
Rematch for Iowa's 1st Congressional District sees fresh obstacles, third candidate
Eliza Billingham
Left, Joe Mitchell sitting at table on Iowa PBS set. Right, Lindsay James sitting at a table on Iowa PBS set.
Cody Scanlan
/
The Des Moines Register
Political News
How immigration — and its workforce connection — is shaping Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District race
Gavin McGough
Republican Zach Nunn of Ankeny and Democrat Sarah Trone Garriott of West Des Moines are running for Iowa's 3rd District Congressional seat. Nunn is running for his third term.
Madeleline Charis King / Isabella Luu
/
Iowa Public Radio
Political News
3rd District candidates make 'Big Beautiful Bill' a key part of their campaigns as it takes effect
Isabella Luu
Two photos are side-by-side. One has a man in a suit and tie on the left, and one has a man on the right wearing a blazer and a white shirt. He is holding a microphone.
Sheila Brummer
/
Iowa Public Radio
Political News
Iowa’s 4th District is a Republican stronghold where turnout could shape statewide races
Sheila Brummer

Statewide Races

Select a race to learn more about the office, candidates and where the candidates stand on the issues. Not sure who will be on your ballot? Find out here.

Republican candidate Zach Lahn, right, shakes hands with Democratic candidate Rob Sand after the Gazette and KCRG gubernatorial debate at Prairie High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. During the 90 minute debate both candidates discussed their stance on a variety of issues ranging from rising cancer rates to gun issues.
Savannah Blake
/
The Gazette
State Government News
5 takeaways from final Iowa governor debate between Rob Sand and Zach Lahn
Tom Barton
The candidates found common ground on mental healthcare, water quality and government accountability, but offered different approaches to Medicaid, education and state spending.
Left, Brenna Bird speaks into a microphone. Right, Nate Willems poses for a portrait.
Eliza Billingham
/
IPR News/ Photo courtesy of Nate Williems
Political News
Bird and Willems offer competing visions for Iowa Attorney General’s Office
Tom Barton
Screenshot of Iowa Secretary of State candidates Paul Pate, the Republican incumbent, and Democratic challenger Ryan Peterman from a Friday taping of "Iowa Press" on Iowa PBS.
Iowa PBS
State Government News
Iowa secretary of state candidates clash over voter citizenship checks
Tom Barton
A woman and a man featured in a composite photo
Grant Gerlock/Madeleine King
/
Iowa Public Radio
Political News
Who will be Iowa's next taxpayer watchdog? Auditor candidates clash over independence, oversight
Tom Barton
Incumbent Republican Sec. of Agriculture Mike Naig is running against Democrat Chis Jones in the 2026 midterm elections.
Courtesy of the campaigns
Political News
Meet the candidates running for Iowa secretary of agriculture in 2026
Rachel Cramer

NPR Network Election Shorts

Latest Election News