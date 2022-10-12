2022 Election Voter Guide

Know before you go to the polls. Get to know the candidates campaigning for your vote, offices up for grabs and issues at play in Iowa in the November 2022 election. This guide will help you understand the new voting rules, see who's on your ballot and explain the proposed amendment to the Iowa Constitution. Whether you vote early, absentee or in-person on Election Day, you'll be prepared to successfully cast your ballot.